EU ramps up pressure on China’s green tech with wind probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

EU ramps up pressure on China’s green tech with wind probe

By Bloomberg
09/04/2024, 4:02 pm
© BloombergA wind farm in Romania. Photographer: Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg
A wind farm in Romania. Photographer: Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg

The European Union ramped up pressure on Chinese clean-tech investments potentially squeezing out its local suppliers amid EU efforts to transform the bloc into a green economy.

The EU’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager is set to announce an early-stage probe of Chinese involvement in wind parks in Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria, according to prepared remarks for a speech in the US on Tuesday.

While the EU’s step is a preliminary one, it has powers to issue fines, order the suspension of tenders, or even block state takeovers of firms if it eventually unearths evidence of unfair subsidies given by the Chinese state.

“China is for us simultaneously a partner, an economic competitor, and a systemic rival,” according to Vestager’s draft speech. “And the last two dimensions are increasingly converging.”

The EU’s latest examination into Chinese investments on the bloc follows announcement of a full-blown probe into bids by Chinese firms for a Romanian solar park, and a Chinese company recently abandoned a a €610 million ($663 million) Bulgarian railway tender after an EU investigation got underway.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
EU Runs Trade Surplus In Wind Energy Equipment | Trade in wind-powered generating sets, annual

In its green push, the EU wants to cut dependence on imports of clean technologies and boost resilience. The 27-nation bloc, which already lost out to China in solar panels manufacturing, has pledged to bolster its wind energy industry and monitor possible unfair trade practices that benefit foreign manufacturers.

Wind energy is set to play a crucial role in meeting Europe’s overarching goal of zeroing out greenhouse gases by the middle of the century. The bloc already has a binding target to cut emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels and earlier this year started a debate about setting an intermediate goal to reduce pollution by 90% by 2040.

The EU exported wind turbines worth $1.98 billion to the the rest of the world in 2023, according to Eurostat data. Imports from China were worth €160 million.

“We saw the playbook for how China came to dominate the solar panel industry,” Vestager said in her draft.

She said the result is that “nowadays, less than 3% of the solar panels installed in the EU are produced in Europe. We see this playbook now deployed across all clean tech areas, legacy semiconductors, and beyond — as China doubles down on a supply side support strategy, to address its economic downturn.”

The European Commission “aims at sending a wakeup call about the consequences of China’s industrial overcapacity for Europe’s competitiveness,” said Agathe Demarais, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Such fears are particularly acute in the clean tech sector, which represents a key battleground in the conflict between China and western countries for economic dominance.”

Politico reported earlier on the content of Vestager’s draft speech.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts