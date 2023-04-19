EU and Norway to Form ‘Green Alliance’ on Carbon Capture and Hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

EU and Norway to Form ‘Green Alliance’ on Carbon Capture and Hydrogen

By Bloomberg
19/04/2023, 12:16 pm Updated: 19/04/2023, 12:19 pm
© Bloomberguk hydrogen
The chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank

The European Union and Norway will form a “Green Alliance” to bolster cooperation in clean industries like carbon capture and storage and hydrogen as they look to strengthen the region’s potential as an energy technology hub.

The aim is to sign off on the alliance at a meeting of European leaders and energy ministers at the Belgian port city of Ostend on April 24, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.

The North Sea is being touted as a major source of renewable power and also holds the bulk of Europe’s potential to store carbon dioxide.

“The EU and Norway intend to cooperate to further develop European market rules and infrastructure for CO2 capture, transport, utilization, and storage,” the document, which is still subject to changes, said. “Both sides intend to work together to bring this key technology to markets to foster the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industrial sectors.”

Carbon capture and storage has emerged as a key strategic technology for the EU to meet its Green Deal aim of being climate neutral by the middle of the century.

Last month, the bloc set a goal of injecting 50 million tons of carbon dioxide into geological storage sites annually by 2030 as part of plans to make sure Europe doesn’t fall behind China and the US in the race to produce clean tech.

By 2050, the bloc has estimated it could need to capture 550 million tons annually to meet its net-zero targets.

In Europe, only about 1.7 million tons of CO2 is stored each year, primarily in Norway, according to The Bellona Foundation, an Oslo-based environmental non-profit.

In March, industrial companies injected CO2 below Denmark’s seabed for the first time.

The Norwegian government sees the development of hydrogen and carbon capture as a way of tapping existing expertise, while providing jobs as fossil fuel activity declines.

Since 1996, Equinor ASA has been sequestering carbon at the Sleipner field in the North Sea, storing about 1 million tons of the pollutant annually.

More than 25 billion kroner ($2.4 billion) has been earmarked for Norway’s Longship and Northern Lights projects, which aim to capture and liquefy emissions from industrial sites, before pumping into reservoirs under the North Sea.

The EU and Norway will also commit to creating a “fully-fledged” market for hydrogen — another technology crucial to decarbonizing the most carbon intensive sectors, like steel.

The North Sea Summit will bring together leaders and energy ministers from nine countries, including the UK and Norway to boost the rollout of of renewables in the region and solidify plans for an energy island.

The countries will also address concerns over the security of energy infrastructure following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

