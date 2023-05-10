Struggling with the energy transition? Aberdeen conference to help oil and gas supply chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Struggling with the energy transition? Aberdeen conference to help oil and gas supply chain

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/05/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Darrellenergy transition conference aberdeen

An Aberdeen conference take place this month to help oil and gas suppliers manage opportunities and risks around the energy transition.

Law firm CMS will outline the “substantial commercial opportunities” for the supply chain, along with key risks around contract management, supply chain integrity, funding and safeguarding intellectual property for new tech.

The free-to-attend event, at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on May 24, will be led by CMS oil and gas sector specialists, along with specialists in banking, environment and HSE and IP disputes.

Partner Paula Kidd said: “I would encourage all those working with the oil and gas service sector to attend our session later this month. The long-term move to more sustainable energy sources creates substantial commercial opportunities across the entire sector.

energy transition conference aberdeen © Supplied by CMS
Paula Kidd is a partner, in CMS’ oil and gas team.

“Capitalising on these will raise a number of considerations from a risk and contract management perspective which will need to be carefully managed.

“Our event will set out these key challenges and offer guidance and advice on how companies can best mitigate some of the risk to ensure they maximise the benefit of energy transition.”

The half-day event takes place between 8.30am – 1.30pm on May 24.

For more info, and to register, go here.

