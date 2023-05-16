Due diligence may have cut Apollo’s interest in Wood: Analyst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Due diligence may have cut Apollo’s interest in Wood: Analyst

By Allister Thomas
16/05/2023, 7:12 am Updated: 16/05/2023, 9:58 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by -Apollo Wood
Wood offices in Aberdeen.

Details in the due diligence process may have cut Apollo’s appetite in taking over Aberdeen engineering group Wood (LON: WG), an analyst has said.

The US private equity firm made five proposals over several weeks to the board of Wood, but all of them were deemed to have undervalued the business.

This week, after a long gap and a request for extra time to make a final decision, Apollo decided against making a firm offer.

Shares in Wood dropped 37% on the news, currently trading at £1.38.

Apollo due diligence on Wood

Gneiss Energy, an industry financial advisory firm, said capital discipline from Apollo – and Wood’s exposure to the energy transition – may have played a hand.

A spokesperson said: “In the past Apollo has demonstrated a strong capital discipline and it would appear their initial expectations around growth market exposure has lessened during the due diligence gathering exercise.

“Post AMEC disposal, Wood’s exposure to the oil and gas market has expanded and as a result the ratings attraction for this sector is largely supported by cash distributions to shareholders.

“Wood is in recovery mode post its de-leveraging event and it will take time for the shares to find fresh support levels without evidence the business is capable of ramping up cash distributions.”

Small revenues from energy transition

The sale of Wood’s Built Environment Business last year cut debt, which was down to $736m at the end of 2022, compared to $18bn in 2021.

However the sale was also a major driver of losses during the year.

During those results, London-listed Wood pointed to a $542m impairment charge taken as a result of the sale of its built environment business to WSP Global in September, alongside “increases in discount rates and lower expectations of profitability during the forecast period”.

Gneiss Energy added: “Although Wood’s exposure to the energy transition is real, current levels of activity are largely supported by small revenue feasibility studies.

“Until these jobs convert to detailed engineering its likely Wood will struggle to break its x-growth rating.”

Industry commentator Dick Winchester said management has been “risk-averse” to date, but there are opportunities ahead in the energy transition for Wood.

“There was and still is an opportunity here for Wood to become Scotland’s primary Net Zero technology developer because they have the basic skills and understanding needed to do that including evolving into manufacturing, but they probably need to make a couple of acquisitions outside their comfort zone to help them do that.

“It’s clear though they’ve really got to up their game otherwise there’s a real chance they’ll go nowhere fast.”

