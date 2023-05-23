Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport names CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport names CEO

By Ryan Duff
23/05/2023, 10:49 am
Calum MacPherson named CEO of Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.
The Inverness-born, Calum MacPherson, has been named chief executive of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport in what he describes as a “fantastic opportunity.”

The Aberdeen University law graduate worked in a tax practice in the granite city where he focused primarily on clients in the oil and gas sector but most recently, he has held various positions at the construction firm, Robertson Group.

The latest role Mr McPherson has held at Robertson Group was that of director of capital projects, taking up the job in November 2022.

He has worked with this firm for almost 12 years.

Port of Cromarty Firth.
Cromarty Firth, which operates in the Highlands, was officially named as a “green freeport” when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Scotland at the beginning of the year.

Between the status award in the Highlands and Fife, it is hoped that as many as 75,000 jobs will be created and boost the economies in the areas

The two winning bids were put through a selection process against others including bids in Orkney and a joint application from Aberdeen and Peterhead.

The successful bids will be supported by up to £52 million in start-up funding and will benefit from tax reliefs and other incentives.

The sites are expected to bring forward an estimated £10.8 billion of private and public investment and create over 75,000 new, high-skilled jobs, the UK Government said.

© Supplied by Inverness and Cromar
Mr McPherson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to lead an organisation that will play a central role in creating exciting careers for people across the Highlands and further afield, attracting large-scale international investment and playing a central role in delivering net-zero; and putting Inverness and the Cromarty Firth firmly on the renewables map globally.

“I am honoured to be leading ICF [Inverness and Cromarty] Green Freeport Ltd as we move to the next phase of development. As a region we need to do all we can to capitalise on this window of opportunity and by close working with consortium partners and stakeholders I’m confident we’ll be in a strong position to secure investment and new high-quality jobs.

“ICFGF has the potential to be a hugely transformative story for local communities in the Highlands and beyond and I look forward to getting started.”

ICF Green Freeport says that its newly appointed CEO, who now lives near Beauly with his wife and two children, has “watched with interest as the Green Freeport opportunity has developed thus far.”

Port of Cromarty Firth.
ICFGF Chair, Jim Smith, added: “As you would expect, the recruitment for a Chief Executive for ICFGF was an extensive selection process.

“We needed someone with the skillset and background to be able to hit the ground running.

“We are delighted to have attracted an individual of the calibre and experience that Calum brings.

“His knowledge will be a significant advantage allowing the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport to deliver on the ambitions outlined in our Green Freeport bid on job creation, inward investment, and decarbonisation.”

