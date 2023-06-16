Westood says ‘only a few platforms will benefit’ from INTOG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Westood says ‘only a few platforms will benefit’ from INTOG

By Ryan Duff
16/06/2023, 3:35 pm
© Supplied by Shutterstockministers wind
Wind turbines in Aberdeen Bay.

Westwood Global Energy Group recently compared the net zero journeys of Norway and the UK, indicating that INTOG might be too slow to electrify the North Sea.

The analytics firm’s Atlas and New Energies teams hosted and online event recently, titled ‘UK and Norway – The role of exploration in the Energy Transition’.

From this and previous data collected by Westwood, the analytics firm track the two countries’ emissions performance in oil and gas, electrification from offshore wind, carbon capture and storage (CCS) efforts, and approaches to hydrogen.

On the topic of electrification, the analytics firm suggested that the UK’s INTOG leasing round may prove to be too late as it looks to electrify an ageing basin.

Is INTOG too late?

When it comes to using offshore wind to support emissions reductions, Norway is looking the other way, unlike the UK.

The Trollvind offshore wind project in Norway is set to electrify Equinor’s Troll and Oseberg facilities through an onshore connection point.

However, this project has been postponed indefinitely due to rising costs.

Equinor has also said the technology for the wind farm is not available due to changes in technical solutions, making the concept less viable.

emec wind orkney © Supplied by EMEC
Illustration of floating offshore wind turbines, prior to deployment offshore. Picture: Blackfish Engineering

The UK on the other hand has embraced offshore wind as its solution to electrifying North Sea platforms as power from shore has been shown to be ” challenging and expensive,” the analysts write.

Highlighting the unique INTOG leasing round that allowed developers to bid for work in electrifying platforms through the use of offshore wind.

Of these successful projects, there were eight which combined will produce 4.9 GW for North Sea platforms.

Westwood highlights some issues with the UK’s approach, writing: “While the process has the potential to support emissions reduction from O&G assets in the UK, only a few platforms will benefit.

“Assuming a windfarm is operational in 2027 and considering the minimum requirement of five years of demand, hubs set to cease production in that time are unlikely to benefit from INTOG and will need to consider alternative decarbonisation solutions. ”

© Supplied by Mammoet
Turbine assembly for the Hywind Tampen floating wind project.

Norway has proved to have some success with utilising offshore wind in its electrification efforts, however, as the group points to Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm.

Hywind Tampen is directly connected to the Snorre and Gullfaks hubs and recently started to partially power oil and gas field installations at Snorre.

Following first power to the Gullfaks A platform in November 2022, the offshore wind farm is to come fully online shortly.

What is INTOG

The innovation and targeted oil and gas process (INTOG) is a seabed leasing round, which covered smaller “innovation” projects for floating wind and “Targeted Oil and Gas” developments (TOG) to decarbonise offshore assets through electrification.

Of the successful 13 applications, eight fell within the TOG category while the remaining five were classified as innovation projects.

Map of INTOG winners © Supplied by Crown Estate Scotlan
Crown Estate Scotland – INTOG winners.

Split into two categories, innovation and TOG, applicants had to meet certain criteria when applying for either of the leasing round options.

TOG looks to help decarbonise the North Sea energy sector by supporting firms to build wind farm projects connected to oil and gas infrastructure.

The proposed wind projects will provide electricity to offshore installations, cutting the carbon emissions associated.

Whereas innovation applications aim to support small offshore wind projects, capable of producing 100MW or less.

© Supplied by DCT Graphics INTOG, TOG winners. Click to zoom
© Supplied by DCT Graphics INTOG, innovation winners. Click to zoom

