Shell earmarks £150k for Aberdeen Uni energy transition scholarships

Energy giant Shell (LON: SHEL) is funding five energy transition scholarships for masters students in the Granite City.

The cash will be open to those pursuing courses in the 2023/4 academic year that align with the aims of Aberdeen University’s Centre for Energy Transition.

Worth up to a combined £150,000, the Shell Energy Transition Scholarships cover full fees and includes an allowance to support living costs throughout the year.

Applications are invited from students who applied to any one of the university’s 25 Masters programmes relating to the energy transition.

That includes courses on engineering, geosciences, computing sciences, and business.

Simon Roddy, Shell’s North Sea boss said: “As an integrated energy company Shell U.K. is committed to the development of future professionals who will be instrumental in helping the UK through the energy transition.

© Supplied by Shell

“We are delighted to support these courses, which are providing applied training in Aberdeen to individuals who are expected to form part of the future in the city and region. The strong commitment of the university to the energy transition is very much aligned with the aims of our Aberdeen Energy Hub, and we are pleased to work with the University to support the city and region progress towards net zero.”

Previously Shell’s fellow supermajor TotalEnergies has forked out cash to subsidise energy transition courses at Aberdeen University.

The Centre for Energy Transition was formed to use the institution’s oil and gas expertise to address the key challenges around net zero and reducing emissions.

At the back end of 2021 it was announced that renowned geologist Professor John Underhill would become the inaugural director of the hub.

Professor Underhill said: “These scholarships recognise the important role that our Centre for Energy Transition is playing in accelerating the energy transition through provision of leading training programmes to equip students with the key skills in the drive to decarbonise and meet net zero emission targets.

© Supplied by Aberdeen University

“Covering fees for the full academic year and including a stipend to support students with living costs, this substantive award is testament to the University’s track record in producing outstanding graduates who go on to make a real impact in the energy industry.

“Embracing the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition requires a wide range of skills and expertise to help ensure a transition that is environmentally sustainable, affordable for all, and ensures security of supply.

“Our broad range of MSc programmes related to the energy transition reflects this need, and we are grateful to Shell for the opportunities this funding will provide to deserving students.”