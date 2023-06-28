Shell earmarks £150k for Aberdeen Uni energy transition scholarships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Shell earmarks £150k for Aberdeen Uni energy transition scholarships

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/06/2023, 10:53 am Updated: 28/06/2023, 12:48 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Shell Aberdeen energy transition
King's College - Aberdeen University.

Energy giant Shell (LON: SHEL) is funding five energy transition scholarships for masters students in the Granite City.

The cash will be open to those pursuing courses in the 2023/4 academic year that align with the aims of Aberdeen University’s Centre for Energy Transition.

Worth up to a combined £150,000, the Shell Energy Transition Scholarships cover full fees and includes an allowance to support living costs throughout the year.

Applications are invited from students who applied to any one of the university’s 25 Masters programmes relating to the energy transition.

That includes courses on engineering, geosciences, computing sciences, and business.

Simon Roddy, Shell’s North Sea boss said: “As an integrated energy company Shell U.K. is committed to the development of future professionals who will be instrumental in helping the UK through the energy transition.

Shell windfall tax © Supplied by Shell
Shell North Sea boss Simon Roddy.

“We are delighted to support these courses, which are providing applied training in Aberdeen to individuals who are expected to form part of the future in the city and region.  The strong commitment of the university to the energy transition is very much aligned with the aims of our Aberdeen Energy Hub, and we are pleased to work with the University to support the city and region progress towards net zero.”

Previously Shell’s fellow supermajor TotalEnergies has forked out cash to subsidise energy transition courses at Aberdeen University.

The Centre for Energy Transition was formed to use the institution’s oil and gas expertise to address the key challenges around net zero and reducing emissions.

At the back end of 2021 it was announced that renowned geologist Professor John Underhill would become the inaugural director of the hub.

Professor Underhill said: “These scholarships recognise the important role that our Centre for Energy Transition is playing in accelerating the energy transition through provision of leading training programmes to equip students with the key skills in the drive to decarbonise and meet net zero emission targets.

ccs licensing round © Supplied by Aberdeen University
Professor John Underhill.

“Covering fees for the full academic year and including a stipend to support students with living costs, this substantive award is testament to the University’s track record in producing outstanding graduates who go on to make a real impact in the energy industry.

“Embracing the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition requires a wide range of skills and expertise to help ensure a transition that is environmentally sustainable, affordable for all, and ensures security of supply.

“Our broad range of MSc programmes related to the energy transition reflects this need, and we are grateful to Shell for the opportunities this funding will provide to deserving students.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts