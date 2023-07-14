Trade bodies urge ‘accelerated’ investment in hydro storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Trade bodies urge ‘accelerated’ investment in hydro storage

By Andrew Dykes
14/07/2023, 3:04 pm
© Supplied by SSESSE's Coire Glas project.
SSE's Coire Glas project.

Renewables trade bodies have written to the Prime Minister calling on the government to “urgently” support the deployment of long-duration electricity storage such as pumped hydro.

In a letter sent to Rishi Sunak Scottish Renewables and the British Hydropower Association warned that “a lack of sufficient policy support” would hamper the build-out of technologies which can help reduce constraint costs and bills, and support energy security.

Pumped hydro storage – where water is pumped between two reservoirs at different elevations, storing power when cheap and generating it when needed – in particular is likened to “giant battery” systems which could help deliver claimed cost savings of up to £680 million per year by 2050.

There is currently 6.85GW of planned projects with over 135GWh of storage capacity, including at sites such as Cruachan and Coire Glas. If built, these projects would quintuple the total current electricity storage volume on the grid.

However, no new capacity has been constructed in over 40 years because of a lack of policy to support it, they said.

“While the development of these projects is rapidly progressing, developers await the Government’s decision and implementation of a suitable revenue stabilisation mechanism before a commitment to construct such projects can be made,” the letter states.

Owing to capital costs, long development times and uncertain revenue streams, the trade bodies said the sector requires a mechanism that can ensure a minimum level of returns, most likely via an adapted ‘Cap and Floor’ system.

Current commitments would see a supporting policy published at some point in 2024, however a BEIS committee report has already recommended this be brought forward to 2023 – a move also supported by the letter’s signatories.

Similar calls were made by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who also wrote to the Prime Minister months ago noting that the technology is the only major form of renewable energy generation which is not currently eligible for UK Government support.

“I am concerned that slow action in this area is dampening investor confidence and preventing projects that are essential to the joint goals of our governments from coming forward,” he added.

Andrew MacNish Porter, policy manager at Scottish Renewables, said: “A recent report which Scottish Renewables commissioned from BiGGAR Economics found that six projects currently under development in Scotland will more than double the UK’s pumped storage hydro capacity to 7.7GW, create almost 15,000 jobs and generate up to £5.8 billion for the UK economy by 2035.

“We need to get these shovel-ready projects into construction right away and urge the Prime Minister and the UK Government to deliver an investment framework that will unlock the huge value of pumped storage hydro as soon as possible.”

BHA chief executive Kate Gilmartin commented:“Pumped storage hydro will be central to the UK Government reaching its net-zero ambitions.

We must think holistically and understand that energy security will only be delivered with the diverse mix of technologies needed to provide an operable, stable decarbonised grid. The UK Government must urgently support investment in pumped storage hydro to meet those aims.”

