Equinor adds to Brazilian portfolio with Rio Energy acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Equinor adds to Brazilian portfolio with Rio Energy acquisition

By Andrew Dykes
21/07/2023, 4:03 pm Updated: 21/07/2023, 4:03 pm
© Supplied by Mats Mowinckel GiovaSerra da Babilonia 1 onshore wind farm in the north-eastern state of Bahia.
Serra da Babilonia 1 onshore wind farm in the north-eastern state of Bahia.

Norway’s Equinor has signed an agreement to acquire Brazilian onshore renewables developer Rio Energy, in its latest Latin American expansion.

The deal struck with Rio’s present owner Denham Capital includes selected assets and the entire Rio team, though some projects will be retained by the US private equity group.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Following the carve-out, Equinor (OSE:EQNR) will hold a 100% stake in Rio Energy – which Denham formed in 2012 – retaining the current management team and a total of about 140 employees.

The acquired portfolio consists of the 200MW Serra da Babilonia 1 onshore wind farm in the north-eastern state of Bahia, a 600MW pre-construction solar PV portfolio and a project pipeline of about 1.2 GW of onshore wind and solar projects.

Denham will hold onto 1.1GW of assets, including three operational onshore wind projects: the 100MW Caetité project; the 200MW Itarema project; and the 200MW Serra da Babilônia 3 project.

It also retains rights to 200MW Caetité Norte onshore wind project currently under construction and around 400MW of onshore wind and solar pipeline projects.

Denham said it would establish a new management team for these projects, and intends to bring them to market in the coming year.

“Through Rio Energy, Equinor will take a leading position in the rapidly growing Brazilian renewables industry. It accelerates production and cash flow, gives us a strong platform for growth, and adds capabilities and an attractive project pipeline,” says Pål Eitrheim, Equinor’s executive vice president for Renewables.

Rio Energy will be a fully owned Equinor subsidiary, with the acquired project portfolio expected to deliver “at the high end” of Equinor’s intended 4-8% real base return rate for renewables projects.

Power output is planned to be managed in the Brazilian power market by Equinor’s wholly owned energy trading house Danske Commodities, which recently established a trading office in São Paulo.

It’s the latest investment in Brazil for the Norwegian state-backed energy giant, which in addition to its major oil and gas developments, began building a solar portfolio in the country in late 2018 via the acquisition of the 162MW Apodi complex, followed last year by a stake in the 530MW Mendubim scheme.

Another partnership with Petrobras would see the explore development of up to seven wind projects off the Brazilian coast, which could generate up to 14.5 GW.

Efforts are buoyed by the company’s growing position in developer Scatec, alongside other strategic investments in firms like Wento in Poland, BeGreen in Denmark, Noriker Power in the UK, and East Point Energy in the US.

“Having Rio Energy onboard will strengthen Equinor’s ability to further develop the portfolio and reinforce our position as a broad energy company in Brazil. By building an attractive renewables position in the country, together with a robust oil and gas portfolio, we are supporting Brazil’s ambitions towards a diverse energy mix,” added Veronica Coelho, country manager for Equinor in Brazil.

Denham sustainable infrastructure managing director Sarah Lane said: “Rio Energy’s impressive progress since inception of the investment is a great example of Denham Sustainable Infrastructure’s value-add strategy to support industry-leading teams that deliver low-cost, sustainable power generation in high-growth economies.

“The sale of these Rio Energy assets demonstrates Denham’s proven equity investment strategy, delivering sustainable growth alongside value creation in the middle market, and has positioned Rio Energy management for their next phase of expansion to deliver sustainable energy in Brazil.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts