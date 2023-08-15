Aberdeen City Council approves plans for ETZ energy incubator

A crucial segment of Aberdeen’s proposed Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) can now progress after it secured planning permission.

Aberdeen City Council has given its approval for the £6.5 million energy incubator and scale-up hub (EISH), which will form the entrepreneurial backbone of the ETZ.

Together they will comprise two single-storey warehouse buildings, as well as a two-storey office and workshop unit.

Located on a vacant brownfield site to the south of the Granite City, the local authority found the development to be “generally acceptable and in compliance with policy”.

Planning officials also believe it will “make a positive contribution to existing visual amenity”, while having no detrimental impact on local residents.

Proposals for the EISH were unveiled by not-for-profit ETZ Ltd earlier this year, with cash for the development coming from BP (LON: BP), Scottish Enterprise and Holyrood’s energy transition fund.

The hub will be the focal point of the innovation campus, one of five specialist sites being developed across the ETZ.

Once complete, the cluster will become the largest dedicated energy transition complex in Scotland, boosting the north-east’s bid to be Europe’s low carbon capital.

Located at Hareness Road in Altens Industrial Estate, the EISH will comprise 32,000 square feet of “flexible industrial and collaboration space”.

There will also be targeted business support to “drive entrepreneurship, innovation and growth”.

Now planning permissions has been secured work on the facility can begin in earnest, with opening planned for next year.

In the lead up to the EISH building becoming operational, ETZ Ltd plans to launch a number of initiatives to engage the local supply chain.

That includes orchestrating regular networking events, a mentoring programme and “targeted energy transition challenges”.

The ETZ – a brief history

Unveiled by oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood in 2020, the ETZ’s primary aim is to develop and nurture renewable and low carbon energy sectors in Aberdeen.

Those behind the ETZ want to build it near the Aberdeen Harbour south expansion.

In doing so, it’s hoped the Granite City can reduce its economic reliance on oil and gas, while ensuring workers have alternative employment to move in to.

But local residents fear the zone, which will encroach on St Fittick’s Park, risks their last remaining access to green space.