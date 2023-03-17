Aberdeen’s ETZ Ltd secures cash from BP and Scottish Enterprise for £6.5m energy incubator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s ETZ Ltd secures cash from BP and Scottish Enterprise for £6.5m energy incubator

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/03/2023, 12:01 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ETZ LtdETZ £6.5m energy incubator
An artist's impression of the planned EISH, which will be located in Hareness Road in Altens Industrial Estate.

Proposals have been unveiled for an entrepreneurial nerve centre at the heart of Aberdeen’s planned Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The £6.5 million energy incubator and scale up hub (EISH) will be the first of its kind in Scotland, with the financial backing needed to begin construction already secured.

Oil giant BP (LON: BP) has pledged £1.25m to the project, with a further £2m coming from Scottish Enterprise, Scotland’s national economic development agency.

Both organisation will become “founding partners” of the hub, with ETZ Ltd – the not-for-profit spearheading its development – securing the remaining cash through the Scottish Government’s energy transition fund.

The EISH will be the focal point of the innovation campus, one of five specialist sites being developed across the ETZ, earmarked for the south side of Aberdeen.

Once complete, the cluster will become the largest dedicated energy transition complex in Scotland, helping the north-east in its quest to become Europe’s low carbon capital.

ETZ £6.5m energy incubator © Supplied by Kath Flannery/DC Th
From left: Sir Ian Wood, chairman, ETZ Ltd; Maggie McGinlay, CEO, ETZ Ltd; Doris Reiter, Senior Vice President North Sea BP; Adrian Gillespie, CEO, Scottish Enterprise.

Sir Ian Wood, ETZ Ltd chairman, said: “Innovation and a pioneering entrepreneurial spirit have been the hallmark of the North East of Scotland’s energy sector for over 50 years. The Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub will help build on that proud reputation, allowing us to expand our vital energy supply chain, and be an integral part of the Innovation Campus and Energy Transition Zone.

“We are hugely grateful to BP and Scottish Enterprise for supporting this major project which is further evidence of the importance of collaborating closely with industry and government if we are to achieve an accelerated and successful energy transition, one that creates sustainable jobs and company growth as we create a cutting-edge innovation ecosystem.”

Located at Hareness Road in Altens Industrial Estate, the EISH will comprise 32,000  square feet of “flexible industrial and collaboration space”, designed to “foster manufacturing, supply chain company building, technology research and development and commercialisation”.

There will also be targeted business support to “drive entrepreneurship, innovation and growth”.

Subject to planning permission, work is expected to begin on the facility this summer, with opening planned for next year.

In the lead up to the EISH building becoming operational, ETZ Ltd plans to launch a number of initiatives this summer, designed to invigorate the local supply chain.

That includes orchestrating regular networking events, a mentoring programme and “targeted energy transition challenges”.

Will ‘complement’ NZTC, ORE Catapult etc.

In design, the EISH is similar to other business development bodies, like the Net Zero Technology Centre, situated on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road.

But Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd, says the new hub will “complement” existing incubator programmes, rather than compete with them.

ETZ £6.5m energy incubator © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DCT Med
Maggie McGinlay

She said: “This is about providing the physical space for companies to be located in, so that they can develop prototypes, products and services. We’ll do that in a way so that they’re supported by others within the ecosystem, whether that’s Scottish Enterprise, the NZTC, ORE Catapult, or universities.”

“The EISH has been in the pipeline for about 18 months, and it’s really recognising that the north-east has always been about helping young companies to grow, and be successful. We want to ensure that continues as we move into cleaner, greener forms of energy.”

Ball rolling on ETZ Ltd

Unveiled by oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood in 2020, the ETZ’s primary aim is to develop and nurture renewable and low carbon energy sectors in Aberdeen.

ETZ £6.5m energy incubator © Supplied by Weber Shandwick for
Those behind the ETZ want to build it near the Aberdeen Harbour south expansion.

In doing so, it’s hoped the Granite City can reduce its economic reliance on oil and gas, while ensuring workers have alternative employment to move in to.

But local residents fear the zone, which will encroach on St Fittick’s Park, risks their last remaining access to green space.

Doris Reiter, BP’s senior vice president for the North Sea, said: “A highly skilled and innovative supply chain has been the beating heart of the north-east of Scotland for decades. The expertise and technology developed here is a global success story and you would be hard-pressed to visit an oil and gas region anywhere in the world and not find Scotland’s influence.

BP North Sea head © Supplied by BP
Doris Reiter

“We’re at an exciting moment again in this region’s energy story, not least through bp’s own plans to scale up offshore wind, hydrogen production and electric vehicle charging, while continuing to focus on safe, reliable, and low emission production of oil and gas from the North Sea. We’re proud to be supporting the ETZ’s EISH to help ensure this region’s pioneering spirit lives on for many more decades.”

Adrian Gillespie, Scottish Enterprise chief executive, said: “In a region renowned for its engineering talent, innovation and ingenuity, Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone will be a leading innovation district at the forefront of a green energy future.

© Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Adrian Gillespie, chief exec of Scottish Enterprise.

“Scottish Enterprise has supported the Energy Transition Zone since its inception and is delighted to provide its Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub project with £2 million funding. The hub will provide a base for green energy start-ups as well as oil and gas companies and associated supply chains who are pivoting their expertise towards the net zero transition.”

