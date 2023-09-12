F4OR to support firms in highlands and islands to break into offshore renewables

Businesses across Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney have the chance to enter a development programme to set them up for work in offshore renewable energy.

The supply chain growth programme, Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR), will be delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, with £125,000 of support coming from the West of Orkney Windfarm.

The “rigorous” 12 to 18-month-long development programme, F4OR Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney, will focus on improving business readiness for the offshore renewable energy market.

The training will be available for “up to seven companies” ORE Catapult writes.

Davood Sabaei, F4OR Programme Manager at ORE Catapult, said: “We are excited to be launching our first ever F4OR programme in Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney, and we look forward to working alongside local companies on their journey towards success in offshore renewables.

“It is also fantastic to have endorsement and support from offshore wind developer, the West of Orkney Windfarm, as part of this programme.

“F4OR Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney will build on the success of five F4OR regional programmes delivered by ORE Catapult in the North East of Scotland, North East of England, East Anglia and Suffolk, alongside national programmes run across Scotland and UK-wide, with over 100 companies supported.

“Participating companies experience an average 28% increase in turnover, and many have gone on to secure a wide range of new contracts.”

‘Early engagement with the local supply chain is critical’

Earlier this year, ORE Catapult compiled a list of supply chain companies certified by the “Fit 4 Offshore Renewables” supply chain programme.

Fifty-five companies have achieved the much coveted ‘granted’ in the F4OR programme, including leading north-east names such as EnerMech, DeepOcean, First Marine, Forsyths, THREE60 Energy and many more.

Stephen Kerr, West of Orkney Windfarm project director, said: “We’ve been engaging with businesses and organisations in Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney for a number of years, and although construction of ScotWind projects will not ramp up until the latter half of this decade, early engagement with the local supply chain is critical.

“Participation in this F4OR programme will equip forward-looking firms with the attributes they need to compete successfully for future contracts.

“The West of Orkney Windfarm has already committed to a £105 million investment initiative that will be enhanced to £140 million by third parties to support the offshore wind supply chain locally, in Scotland and across the UK ahead of a Final Investment Decision in 2026.”