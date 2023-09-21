Captain electrification: Grid connection is ‘biggest challenge’ says Ithaca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Captain electrification: Grid connection is ‘biggest challenge’ says Ithaca

Proximity to shore playing in favour of project to cut 100,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.
By Allister Thomas
21/09/2023, 7:30 am Updated: 21/09/2023, 7:36 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Chevronithaca captain electrification
Ithaca's billion-barrel Captain oilfield, 90 miles east of Aberdeen.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) is progressing electrification plans for its Captain oilfield, but securing grid connection remains the “biggest challenge”.

The oilfield sits just 90 miles off Aberdeen, and is technically less complex than some other projects Ithaca is involved in to decarbonise the UK’s oil and gas hubs.

The Central North Sea electrification development, which Ithaca has a stake in through its 6% holding in Elgin-Franklin, is further out to sea and seeks to decarbonise four platforms owned by BP, Shell, Harbour and TotalEnergies.

Ithaca is also partnered on an electrification project in the harsh waters of the West of Shetland, planned to decarbonise its Cambo project, along with BP’s Clair and Equinor’s Rosebank.

Questions have been raised about the viability of electrification, particularly in the central North Sea where costs are being balanced against ageing assets and depleting fields.

Captain, however, will benefit from an enhanced oil recovery project from Ithaca, adding 40 million barrels to its production base while electrification is carried out.

The hope is that a power from shore development will remove 100,000 tonnes of CO2 from its production, the equivalent of taking 65,000 cars off UK roads (citing data from NimbleFins).

Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce said: “I think the first thing to know is just the different technical complexities. Captain, first off, through central North Sea through West of Shetlant –  they’re all a bit different in terms of the technical complexity.

“The amount of engineering required for each of them varies and in particular on the West of Shetland side of things, it just requires a lot of engineering and some technology development in order to make that work.

“So that’s all ongoing and we need to just work through what the cost implications of that are.

“And then in terms of Captain, it’s a little less complex from a technical perspective because it’s a bit closer to shore.”

© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thom
Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce.

The concept is proven for Captain, reports Mr Bruce, who notes that Ithaca is in the middle of carrying out front end engineering design (FEED) on the project.

Even with the proximity to shore, it’s not without its barriers, however.

As with major offshore wind projects in the pipeline, connection to the UK grid – which is seeking major reform following a landmark report earlier this year – is the main issue.

“The grid connection is the biggest challenge because, like all of these projects that you will have heard about, the later the grid connection comes, the less usable life the electrification project has, which makes the economics even more challenging.

“The earlier we can get these projects done, obviously the sooner they have an environmental benefit, but (and) the more sense it makes from an economic perspective.

“So that’s our focus for Captain, trying to secure a grid connection in order that we can get that project done in as soon a time as possible.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts