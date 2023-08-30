Wave-powered subsea equipment trial extended into 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

Wave-powered subsea equipment trial extended into 2024

By Andrew Dykes
30/08/2023, 11:48 am
© Supplied by VerlumeVerlume deploys its Halo subsea storage system.
Verlume deploys its Halo subsea storage system.

A pioneering project pairing wave energy with battery storage to power subsea equipment off Orkney is to be extended into next year, after a successful four-month trial.

The £2 million demonstrator project, dubbed Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP), kicked off February this year with the deployment of a Blue X wave energy device deployed off the Orkney’s east coast alongside an underwater battery developed by Aberdeen firm Verlume.

The four-month test programme was devised to prove the concept of using Edinburgh-based Mocean Energy’s wave convertor to power subsea equipment, with Verlume’s intelligent Halo battery system managing the device’s intermittency to deliver continuous output.

A key objective of the project was to demonstrate that the system could provide power to subsea electronics modules, provided by Baker Hughes, simulating the control and communications needed for subsea wellheads using 100% renewable energy.

The partners say such systems could offer an integrated alternative to subsea umbilical cables.

With the initial four-month trial deemed a success, the systems will now remain in the water allowing its developers to conduct additional testing deliverables until spring 2024, enabling further data to be captured on maintainability, survivability and reliability.

Further tests were also run over summer using a resident autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) provided by Transmark Subsea.

This included having a docking station integrated onto the Halo system to create a charging point and a communications link to the surface via the Halo through the Blue X. The AUV was charged 50 times to show effective clean power delivery to underwater vehicles.

Speaking to Energy Voice in April, Mocean commercial director Ian Crossland said interest in the project had been “phenomenal”.

Alongside longstanding support from operators like Serica Energy and Harbour Energy and from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), Thai State energy major PTTEP also lent its backing to the scheme in recent months.

Verlume chief commercial officer Andy Martin said the end of the initial test run marked “a significant achievement.”

“We are particularly proud, as one of the project leads, to have demonstrated how our technology can effectively integrate with Mocean’s wave energy converter to demonstrate a viable method of decarbonising future offshore operations.

“It has been fantastic to see the full system deployed, connected and fully operational over this period and we are looking forward to receiving further project data to demonstrate how this integrated system can provide a range of clean power use cases in other areas such as vessel charging, carbon capture and storage, and offshore wind.”

Cameron McNatt, managing director of Mocean Energy added: “The test programme has given all project partners growing confidence in our system’s reliability and ability to power a range of subsea application.

“This confidence is underscored by the welcome addition of PTTEP to the consortium, with growing interest from a number of other major energy players.”

The deployment marks the third phase of the RSP project, with a £1.6m made during phase two of the programme in 2021, which saw the integration of the core technologies in an onshore commissioning test environment at Verlume’s operations facility in Aberdeen.

