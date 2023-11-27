Aberdeen University to research colocation of CCS and offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen University to research colocation of CCS and offshore wind

Two research projects have kicked off to look into the colocation of offshore wind and CCS as Aberdeen University picks up 'Project Colocate'.
By Ryan Duff
27/11/2023, 11:46 am
© Bloombergoffshore wind contracts standard
Offshore wind projects use large turbines to tap into stronger winds off the coasts.

The Offshore Wind and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Colocation Forum has commissioned two research projects to look into the colocation of offshore wind and CCS.

The research will be delivered by the University of Aberdeen with funding from The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland.

Project Colocate and Project Anemone look to build upon the Forum’s Spatial Characterisation Report, which identified areas of potential overlap for offshore wind and CCS on the seabed.

The North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) Seismic Imaging Report has also previously explored options for monitoring carbon storage and offshore wind sites to help resolve possible colocation issues.

Professor John Underhill, university director for energy transition and professor of geoscience at the University of Aberdeen said: “Project Colocate will critically assess the future potential of the seabed for the co-existence of offshore wind and CCS, helping to inform the work regulators and other key stakeholders are doing on marine spatial planning to optimise its potential.”

The UK Government is targeting the delivery of 50 gigawatts of offshore wind and the capture of 20-30 million tons of carbon dioxide per year by 2030, these targets create “significant potential” for the colocation of the two types of projects.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen will focus their investigations on the East Irish Sea and Central North Sea, both of which have been identified as having potential for future colocation of CCS and offshore wind.

Adrian Topham, chair of the offshore wind and CCS colocation Forum at The Crown Estate, said: “Project Colocate will identify areas of the seabed that are potentially viable for colocation, whilst Project Anemone will help uncover how future practical demonstration might proceed.

“Together, both projects will help pave the way for test and demonstration, as well as facilitating greater collaboration and understanding between these two vital sectors.”

Chaired by The Crown Estate, the Offshore Wind and CCS Colocation Forum brings together partners including NSTA, Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), RenewableUK, OWIC, Government and Crown Estate Scotland to identify the key challenges and opportunities associated with the colocation of offshore wind and CCS infrastructure.

Tom Mallows, Head of Offshore Development for Emerging Technologies and Infrastructure, at Crown Estate Scotland, said: “As co-sponsors of Project Colocate, we look forward to supporting CCS and offshore wind developers to work together in a way that optimises the use of our seabed’s vital resources in helping achieve net-zero.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts