Aquaterra Energy wins work at Ineos’ Greensand CCS project

Aquaterra Energy has secured a contract with Ineos covering life extension work at the platform serving its Danish carbon capture and storage (CCS) scheme.

Under the contract – the value of which was not disclosed – Aquaterra will support life extension efforts at the offshore Nini platform which handles CO2 injection as part of the Project Greensand CCS development.

Developed by Ineos and Wintershall Dea, Greensand is the most mature CO2 storage project in Demark and has the potential to lock away between 0.45 to 1.45 million tonnes per year by late 2025-26.

Pilot injection began earlier this year with emissions from an Ineos Oxide site in Antwerp, Belgium, transported by ship to Esbjerg, and then onto the platform for sequestration in the Nini West structure .

By 2030, storage rates could climb to up to 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year – more than 13% of Denmark’s total annual emissions.

© Supplied by INEOS

Norwich-based Aquaterra – not to be confused with an Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance group of a similar name – is backed by tech investor EV Private Equity and provides equipment and solutions for the offshore energy sector. Recent years have seen it make inroads into the growing CCS market.

Awarded through a competitive tender, this latest contract will see the firm work with Ineos to support the repurposing of Nini to handle CO2 injection until 2045.

The company will deploy its expertise in offshore platform structural analysis, brownfield engineering and asset life extension to determine the viability of the structure and guide the implementation of any necessary modifications.

The Nini platform represents the initial project stage and will serve as the basis for the adaptations of further nearby platforms, in later phases of the project.

Commenting on the contract win the firm’s managing director James Larnder said: “Project Greensand stands at the forefront of CCS deployment, so this also marks a pivotal moment in our own CCS journey. A key part of Aquaterra Energy’s growth strategy has been leveraging our deep oil and gas expertise to fast-track new offshore energy initiatives and Greensand represents an ideal opportunity for us to continue this.

“We’re excited about the prospects of further supporting the CCS sector, especially as innovative projects like Greensand come online.”

Renewables director Anne Haase added: “CCS is set to be a game-changer in the global transition to net zero. Over the past few years, we’ve been honing our skills and knowledge to really make a mark in the sector.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity for us to combine our rich offshore heritage and energy expertise to facilitate large-scale CO2 storage. Being a part of Project Greensand is really exciting – it’s an ambitious project leading the charge in implementing CCS at the speed and scale we need.”