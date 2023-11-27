Aquaterra Energy wins work at Ineos’ Greensand CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Aquaterra Energy wins work at Ineos’ Greensand CCS project

By Andrew Dykes
27/11/2023, 12:07 pm
© Supplied by Aquaterra EnergyJames Larnder, Managing Director of Aquaterra Energy.
James Larnder, Managing Director of Aquaterra Energy.

Aquaterra Energy has secured a contract with Ineos covering life extension work at the platform serving its Danish carbon capture and storage (CCS) scheme.

Under the contract – the value of which was not disclosed – Aquaterra will support life extension efforts at the offshore Nini platform which handles CO2 injection as part of the Project Greensand CCS development.

Developed by Ineos and Wintershall Dea, Greensand is the most mature CO2 storage project in Demark and has the potential to lock away between 0.45 to 1.45 million tonnes per year by late 2025-26.

Pilot injection began earlier this year with emissions from an Ineos Oxide site in Antwerp, Belgium, transported by ship to Esbjerg, and then onto the platform for sequestration in the Nini West structure .

By 2030, storage rates could climb to up to 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year – more than 13% of Denmark’s total annual emissions.

INEOS CCS © Supplied by INEOS
INEOS Greensand CCS project.

Norwich-based Aquaterra – not to be confused with an Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance group of a similar name – is backed by tech investor EV Private Equity and provides equipment and solutions for the offshore energy sector. Recent years have seen it make inroads into the growing CCS market.

Awarded through a competitive tender, this latest contract will see the firm work with Ineos to support the repurposing of Nini to handle CO2 injection until 2045.

The company will deploy its expertise in offshore platform structural analysis, brownfield engineering and asset life extension to determine the viability of the structure and guide the implementation of any necessary modifications.

The Nini platform represents the initial project stage and will serve as the basis for the adaptations of further nearby platforms, in later phases of the project.

Commenting on the contract win the firm’s managing director James Larnder said: “Project Greensand stands at the forefront of CCS deployment, so this also marks a pivotal moment in our own CCS journey. A key part of Aquaterra Energy’s growth strategy has been leveraging our deep oil and gas expertise to fast-track new offshore energy initiatives and Greensand represents an ideal opportunity for us to continue this.

“We’re excited about the prospects of further supporting the CCS sector, especially as innovative projects like Greensand come online.”

Renewables director Anne Haase added: “CCS is set to be a game-changer in the global transition to net zero. Over the past few years, we’ve been honing our skills and knowledge to really make a mark in the sector.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity for us to combine our rich offshore heritage and energy expertise to facilitate large-scale CO2 storage. Being a part of Project Greensand is really exciting – it’s an ambitious project leading the charge in implementing CCS at the speed and scale we need.”

