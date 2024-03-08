EnBW CEO quits over strategic direction row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

EnBW CEO quits over strategic direction row

By Andrew Dykes
08/03/2024, 1:08 pm
© Supplied by EnBWEnBW CEO Andreas Schell.
EnBW boss Andreas Schell has resigned from the group over ‘differing opinions’ with the board over the future of the company.

In a statement released on Friday the German utility said Mr Schell’s departure would take effect as of the end of March, with former head of sustainable generation Georg Stamatelopoulos chosen as his replacement.

Board chairman Lutz Feldmann added: “We regret this step, which is being taken by mutual consent.

“Despite intensive discussions, it has not been possible to reach an agreement on the future strategic direction of the company in recent months.

“We would like to thank Andreas Schell for the considerable commitment he has shown at EnBW from day one, which is associated with many ideas and initiatives, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr Schell only joined the company in April 2022, and has signed up with a contract term of three years.

Mr Stamatelopoulos has agreed to serve until March 2029, and will continue to head up the company’s generation division until a successor has been appointed.

Cooling on Norway

Based in Karlsruhe, Energie Baden-Württemberg has increasingly expanded outside of Germany to back renewables projects, including offshore wind. Under its current strategy it hopes to reach 5,200MW of output from wind and PV by 2025.

In the UK the company secured leases for up to 6GW of capacity with BP, including Morgan and Mona in the Irish Sea, and the 2.9GW Morven in the North Sea – the latter won as part of the ScotWind leasing round.

Another partnership will see it pair up with Equinor for an auction round off Germany expected this year.

However this week it also confirmed its local subsidiary Norseman Wind would withdraw from Norway’s upcoming auction for 1.5GW at Sørlige Nordsjø II (Southern North Sea).

EnBW did not provide a bank guarantee before the government’s March 4 deadline and will not now bid in the auction in two weeks’ time, after it decided its project is uneconomic.

The company was one of five companies and consortia to be prequalified by regulators after seven groups applied.

Shell, which also prequalified, has indicated it too may decide not to bid, after its country manager told Reuters that tender conditions made an investment “very challenging”.

