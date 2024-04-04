Report warns of growing uncertainties hampering energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Report warns of growing uncertainties hampering energy transition

By Michael Behr
04/04/2024, 7:00 am
© SYSTEMNew research has warned that growing uncertainty, driven by rising commodity prices and conflicts, risks undermining the global energy transition.
New research has warned that growing uncertainty, driven by rising commodity prices and conflicts, risks undermining the global energy transition.

According to the World Energy Council’s 14th annual World Energy Issues Monitor, there issues are key factors undermining confidence in the global energy industry.

The council spoke with 1,800 energy leaders across more than 100 countries in early 2024, assessing the impact and uncertainty of various energy transition issues.

Commodity prices remained as the highest critical uncertainty together with supply chains, with 34% of European respondents saying that there was high or very uncertainty around them.

Risk to peace was also top of the respondents’ minds as market uncertainty and volatility is exacerbated by the on-going war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East. Across the world, 33% of respondents said global conflicts were a high or very high uncertainty, increasing to 41% for Europe.

The report pointed to collaboration as a critical design choice amidst an increasingly complex and uncertain landscape. Stakeholders need to focus on engaging more people and diverse communities to form new energy ecosystems and pathfinding, with 50% of the respondents describing it as an area of high/very high impact.

In this complex landscape, the report noted, characterised by the interplay of various energy transition pathways, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. It is vital to prioritise diversity in leadership, foster meaningful dialogues and leverage differences to enable tailored collaboration.

Secretary General and chief executive officer of the World Energy Council Dr Angela Wilkinson said: “While the direction towards zero emissions energy systems is clear, the journey to a sustainable future is fraught with challenges.

“This year’s World Energy Issues Monitor edition reflects global uncertainty about the collective ability to manage clean and inclusive energy transitions at speed and scale. The context of an increasingly fragmented energy leadership landscape and competitive geopolitics is exacerbating uncertainties.”

 

