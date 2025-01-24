Power Moves: Corio CEO steps down and more

Jonathan Cole has stepped down as CEO of Corio Generation following three years at the head of the company.

Speaking at the Offshore Wind Conference, he joked that he will be “morphing into a new role quite soon, that is unemployed guy from Coatbridge”.

However, on LinkedIn, he wrote that the decision was based around prioritising his family life.

“My plan is to take a long break and spend time with family and friends and then decide on what to do next,” he wrote.

He pointed to several successes over his career, including building a roughly 25GW portfolio across markets including the UK, US, Ireland, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia as the company looks to invest $50 billion in offshore wind in the coming years.

He added that he aims to carry on as chair of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

Cole said: “It has been a great privilege to lead Corio since its launch, and I am very proud of the team and culture that we have created and the many successes that we enjoyed together over the past three years. I am excited to see how the company continues to progress under Samuel’s leadership.”

Samuel Leupold will take over as CEO, with the change effective from 31 January 2025.

Leupold has been chair of the board since Corio’s launch and brings over 25 years of industry experience, including as the former CEO of Orsted Wind Power.

Mark Dooley will replace Samuel as chair of the board with Samuel remaining on the board of directors.

© Supplied by Nexos

Garry Lewis has stepped into the role of chief business development officer at engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider Nexos.

Lewis has experience in strategy and business development, having held senior roles across the energy sector.

Previously vice-president of business development at Worley and, most recently, group BD director for PX Group, Lewis has developed business opportunities in the UK’s onshore energy clusters.

His work has spanned waste-to-energy, carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, biomass, and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Lewis will work with Nexos’ divisional managing directors to drive growth in consultancy, onshore, and modular solutions. He will play a key role in leveraging the collective strength of the companies within the D2Zero Group, of which Nexos is a part.

This follows Nexos’ expansion into the North of England after acquiring Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineering in July 2024.

CEO of nexos Terry Allan said: “Garry is a proven business leader and has a strong track record of delivering for customers across the offshore and onshore energy sector.

“In the current market backdrop, it is important that companies like ours really listen to what our customers need. And it is even more important that we work in partnership to deliver those outcomes – Garry is excellent at this and, coupled with his strategic capabilities, it makes him a great fit for our team.”

This key appointment follows the recent addition of Geoff Morrison as chief financial officer.

© Supplied by Ashtead Technology

Kristin Faerovik has been appointed as a non-executive director at Aberdeen-based subsea equipment rental and solutions provider Ashtead Technology (AIM:AT).

In addition to joining the board, Faerovik will also join Ashtead’s audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

She brings more than 30 years’ experience in the global energy sector including executive roles with BP, Marathon Oil, Worley and Lundin Energy.

Ashtead Technology has made two high-profile appointments in recent months, adding Brett Lestrange as its new chief operating officer and Colin Ross as its chief strategy and marketing officer.

Kristin Faerovik said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the board of Ashtead Technology, a company that has enjoyed incredible success over recent years. With an excellent customer base, clear ambitions and robust strategy, I am convinced that the future trajectory of the company will be just as impressive.”

© Supplied by Shell

Huibert Vigeveno will step down from his role as Shell’s (LON: SHEL) downstream, renewables and energy solutions director and member of its executive committee.

His resignation will be effective 31 March 2025, when he will leave to pursue other opportunities.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan praised Huibert “for his outstanding contributions to Shell, driving our customer value proposition across a range of businesses and geographies, successfully leading the BG integration, and most importantly, for leading the transformation in downstream, renewables and energy solutions, through a disciplined focus on performance, portfolio and people.

Andrew Smith will be appointed as director, trading and supply, and Machteld de Haan will be appointed director, downstream, renewables and energy Solutions, with both joining the executive committee from 1 April 2025.

© Supplied by EEC

Sir Ian Wood has stepped down from his role of chairman at the Wood Foundation, a charity he founded in 2007.

Wood has served at the head of the north-east Scotland-based organisation for 18 years and is now making way for his son, Garreth Wood, who will assume the role of chairman.

Throughout his tenure, the charity invested in Saharan Africa and Scotland to foster education and encourage local business.

The foundation’s flagship UK programme, the youth and philanthropy initiative (YPI) is the largest programme of its type in Scottish education.

Wood said: “It has been an immense privilege to lead this extraordinary organisation and work alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals.

“Together, we have transformed lives and built a legacy of positive change that will resonate for generations to come both in the UK and overseas.”

© Supplied by BIG Partnership

Amy Keast has been appointed as senior communications advisor – renewables at BIG Partnership.

Keast, who was most recently communications manager for renewable developer and operator Muirhall Energy, joins the group’s energy team from her base in Glasgow.

With previous experience at Ofgem and Scottish Renewables as a senior policy manager, Keast spent three years at the Scottish government as a wind policy manager, where she supported the development of the Onshore and Offshore Wind Policy Statements, the Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan.

Keast said: “With the target of net zero by 2045 demanding bold action, now is a critical time for energy organisations to prioritise their engagement efforts to ensure projects have the support of stakeholders and can navigate the regulatory and planning approvals required.

“Experience gained from both government and developer perspectives has shown the role effective communication has in building trust, showcasing innovative models and bringing diverse stakeholders together effectively. I’m looking forward to working with our clients to explore how we can best support momentum in achieving the scale-up needed to hit clean power targets.”

© Supplied by Trendsetter Vulcan O

Finlay Johnston has been engaged, to lead business development efforts for Houston-based Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO) in the UK.

Johnston, the founder and managing director of Aberdeen-based business development group 4C Global Consultancy, will be TVO’s focal point for projects in the region.

He has worked with corporate leaders and the C-suite of S&P 500 companies and has been involved in commercialising assets and supporting the growth of drilling contractors, well intervention, well abandonment, marine and multi-service companies.

TVO president Jim Maher said: “We recently appointed a country manager in Australia and are continuing to add to our global team.

“There is a long-term need for expert subsea support services in the UK, and by engaging a local representative, we are strengthening our commitment to the region, providing an avenue for North Sea operators to access our proven solutions, and ensuring the supply of quality service and equipment locally.”

© Supplied by Getech

Richard Bennett will step down from his position as CEO of subsurface resources specialists Getech, effective immediately.

Bennett joined the company as non-executive chairman in January 2021 before being appointed interim executive chairman in February 2023 and CEO in February 2024.

He led the company’s evolution to becoming a leading locator of natural resources for the energy transition and has now chosen to hand-over the CEO role and focus on his business interests in renewable energy.

The proposed appointment of Brouwers to the board remains subject to approval from the company’s nominated adviser and completion of the customary due diligence.

Bennett added: “It has been a great privilege to lead Getech and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together particularly the headway we have made into new markets such as critical minerals, geothermal and natural hydrogen.”

© Supplied by ChampionX

Dr Song Gao has been appointed as director of research, development, and engineering for Eastern Hemisphere at chemistry solutions group ChampionX.

Gao will relocate from Calgary to Aberdeen to take up the leadership role, where she will lead the regional team.

She will oversee the development of advanced technology solutions to tackle key industry challenges, including optimising production chemistry, enhancing asset integrity through monitoring, and reducing environmental impact with sustainable practices.

Gao said: “My focus will be on increasing collaboration across our global teams to solve complex customer problems, leveraging data and digital tools to enhance our technical capabilities, and ensuring that our solutions not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the industry.”

ChampionX bought Aberdeen firm RMSpumptools last year, before it was taken over itself by energy services giant SLB.

Karl Bostock has officially stepped into the role of chief financial officer and executive director at hydrogen tech company AFC Energy.

He replaces Peter Dixon-Clarke, who stepped down from both roles on 31 December 2024.

AFC Energy also recently appointed John Wilson as its CEO and executive director.

