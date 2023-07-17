Acorn CCS developer Storegga doubles down on ’significant investment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Acorn CCS developer Storegga doubles down on ’significant investment’

By Ryan Duff
17/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by PA/Storeggastoregga acorn ccs
Acorn is still waiting confirmation.

Aberdeen-based Storegga doubled down on spending during 2022 as its costs and investments surged.

The firm, which is developing the Acorn CCS hub in Aberdeenshire, saw its losses jump from £3.2 million in 2021 to £26.6m last year.

The company explains that this jump in losses comes as a result of “significant investment during the year.”

Storegga reports spending on its Acorn project, which is set to bring carbon capture to the north-east of Scotland, as well as its Cromarty Hydrogen project, of which Storegga holds 49%.

It also has a direct air capture, the latter being still “some way off” from operating at full scale.

Since acquiring a stake in Acorn in 2021, the firm said its costs for development have increased. Storegga owns 30%, as does Shell and Harbour Energy with the remaining 10% held by North Sea Midstream Partners.

Acorn is a carbon capture storage project at the St Fergus gas terminal, said to be a front runner for government funding in the Track 2 process, Storegga’s share of costs in developing the jointly controlled project has been capitalised as an intangible asset.

Between 2021 and 2022, the net value of the company’s assets jumped by almost £32.2 million as it looked to develop both domestic and international projects.

Storegga says a fundraising round in Q1 2022 was the main driver.

Storegga also kicked off operations in the Gulf of Mexico in 2022 and looks to take part in carbon capture operations in the Americas region.

The Gulf of Mexico, hydrogen and air capture schemes are classed as “emerging projects” which are yet to reach the capitalisation stage, but Storegga expects “progress to be rapid in 2023”.

storegga acorn ccs © Bloomberg
An offshore oil platform and wells are silhouetted by the setting sun in the Gulf of Mexico

As well as investing in new operations, the Westhill business is also investing in people, seeing an increase in its headcount throughout 2022.

Group headcount surged from 49 at the end of 2021 to 83 as of the end of 2022.

The firm says it looks to “expand project teams and support staff.”

Carbon capture ownership

The accounts also revealed a change in ownership to a piece of the project –  carbon capture modules – which will transfer to Shell and NSMP, who own the SEGAL and FUKA gas pipelines at St Fergus, respectively.

It does not have a bearing on the Acorn CCS model, though Storegga took a £3.3m linked to the move.

An Acorn spokesman explained: “The decarbonisation of St Fergus remains a key objective of the Scottish Cluster. Following discussions between the Acorn partners, a decision was reached that the St Fergus carbon capture project can be more effectively delivered directly and led by the plant operators, Shell and NSMP.

“This means that capture modules at St Fergus will no longer be owned by the Acorn Project, however, carbon capture is still expected to be deployed at St Fergus and it will remain one of the anchor emitters into Acorn CCS via the Acorn transport and storage system.”

© Supplied by Storegga
Acorn CCS.

Acorn says that this approach is “in line with other industrial emitters which are also linked to CCS hubs elsewhere in the UK.”

The carbon capture storage project set for the Peterhead area was passed up on funding during the UK’s Track 1 process, however, it is now seen as a favourite for government cash in the Track 2 process.

The industry has been waiting for an announcement of Track 2 winners for some time with no government indication of when the winners will be unveiled.

The joint venture added: “The overall objective of storing St Fergus’ operational emissions in the Acorn stores is unchanged.”

