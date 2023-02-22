Neptune and CapeOmega announce new European CCS plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Neptune and CapeOmega announce new European CCS plans

By Andrew Dykes
22/02/2023, 7:38 am Updated: 22/02/2023, 7:52 am
© Supplied by RWERWE's biomass facility in Eemshaven.
RWE's biomass facility in Eemshaven.

Neptune Energy and infrastructure investor CapeOmega have revealed plans for NoordKaap, a new cross-border CO2 transport and storage scheme.

The venture would see the two work together to move CO2 across the continent via transport vessels, before sequestering it in suitable carbon storage sites.

The announcement comes with interest from RWE, which has signed a letter of intent to assess the possibility to ship CO2 from its Eemshaven facility biomass facility for offshore storage in the Dutch North Sea.

The overall objective of NoordKaap is to provide cost-effective, scalable infrastructure solutions to facilitate large-scale, flexible CO2 transport and storage from multiple industrial emitters clusters.

The pair say the venture will explore various CCS solutions with European industrial clusters where ship transport is the primary or earliest available export option.

This includes looking at opportunities for clusters in Germany, Belgium, Scandinavia and northern France. CO₂ subsurface storage sites could include offshore the Netherlands and Norway.

If the scheme proceeds, NoordKaap is planned to be operational in 2028 and has been submitted to the EU as a Project of Mutual Interest on the 6th PCI List.

The tie-up comes as CapeOmega – the largest private gas infrastructure owner on the Norwegian Continental Shelf – moves increasingly into the carbon storage space, having also secured a CCS exploration licence interest at Norway’s Luna last year.

The group’s CEO Evy Glørstad said: “NoordKaap comprises an integrated partnership of all stakeholders in the value chain, from emitters to storage facility owners, to ensure close coordination of these proposals as part of the development of a successful decarbonization strategy. CapeOmega aims to support the value chain with the infrastructure needed to safely and successfully transport and store CO2.

“NoordKaap would enable us to use our position and experience in pipeline, terminal, shipping and offshore licence ownership to support CCS and decarbonisation.”

Neptune managing director for the Netherlands Lex de Groot added: “Both emitters and storage providers need to be able to transport CO₂ safely, and we know access to pipelines will be limited for some, so we are focusing on both types of transport to offshore storage facilities: piping and shipping.

“CCS also supports Neptune’s strategy to store more carbon than is emitted from our operations and from the oil and gas products we sell by 2030.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts