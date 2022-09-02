New CCS report should spell end for Peterhead project, claim campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

New CCS report should spell end for Peterhead project, claim campaigners

Environmentalists have reignited calls for a job-creating north-east low carbon project to be axed after the release of a “damning” new report.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/09/2022, 2:33 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SSEPeterhead CCS plant
Visualisation of the proposed Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station to the right of the existing station.

Environmentalists have reignited calls for a job-creating north-east low carbon project to be axed after the release of a “damning” new report.

Friends of the Earth Scotland (FOES) the ‘Carbon Capture Crux: Lessons Learned’ study should spell the end for SSE Renewables’ planned Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station.

And the group has called on the Scottish Government to block the development of the facility, which would support as many as 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and add billions to the UK economy.

Published by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, the report examined 13 carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects across the globe.

It claimed many had failed or underperformed, while the majority had been used to enhance oil and gas recovery from fields.

FOES claims the study exposes CCS as “little more than greenwash” and “casts doubt” on the merits on SSE Thermal’s Peterhead CCS facility.

Report author Bruce Robertson said: “CCS technology has been going for 50 years and many projects have failed and continued to fail, with only a handful working.

“Many international bodies and national governments are relying on carbon capture in the fossil fuel sector to get to Net Zero, and it simply won’t work.”

peterhead carbon capture © Supplied by SSE Thermal
Peterhead Power Station will become Scotland’s first to be equipped with carbon capture technology.

A planning application for the Peterhead facility was submitted by SSE Thermal, alongside project partner Equinor, earlier this year.

If approved by the local authority, the 910 megawatt (MW) power plant would become the first in Scotland capable of abating its own emissions.

Carbon would be captured and locked away in rock formations under the North Sea, using technology provided by the nearby Acorn CCS project.

Environmental groups have a long standing opposition to CCS due to its historic ties to oil and gas and because it would allow for the continue burning of fossil fuels, even once the UK hits net zero.

Budget CCUS government © Supplied by Shell
Acorn CCS is based at the St Fergus Gas Terminal (pictured)

FOES’ Climate Campaigner Alex Lee said: “This report is yet another exposure of carbon capture technology as nothing more than greenwash for the oil and gas industry’s business as usual. This research paints a grim picture of failure, underperformance and climate pollution right across the world.

“The evidence is clear that carbon capture cannot be relied upon and is being used by fossil fuel companies to extend the lifetime of oil and gas. Even the Scottish Government has backtracked on its own predictions about CCS in its climate change plans.”

“With full power to determine whether the new Peterhead gas plant should go ahead or not, the Scottish Government should show real climate leadership by rejecting it when the time comes, and committing instead to the decisions that need to be made for a just and rapid transition away from fossil fuels.“

A big selling point for the Peterhead facility is that it would allow green technology, like offshore wind and solar, to be incorporated seamlessly into the energy mix.

Once operational, it would supply a base load of power to the grid, smoothing out natural intermittencies in renewable energy.

Scores of skilled workers would also be needed to operate the plant across its lifespan, providing employment opportunities as activity in the North Sea decreases.

SSE Thermal has been contacted for comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts