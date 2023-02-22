‘Super urgent’ for industry to crack offshore wind, CCS coexistence conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

‘Super urgent’ for industry to crack offshore wind, CCS coexistence conundrum

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
22/02/2023, 11:30 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Orstedindustry ccs offshore wind
Orsted's Hornsea One wind farm.

Energy bosses have stressed the significance of the subsea industry in pinpointing a solution that allows carbon storage and offshore wind to coexist.

During an industry event on Tuesday, Benj Sykes, of offshore wind giant Orsted, told delegates there is a “super urgent” need to resolve the battle for space between the technologies.

It is a problem that is only going to grow as well, given the UK’s grand plans for both offshore wind and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Disputes already afoot

Orsted (CPH: ORSTED) has a stake in finding a swift resolution too, given its currently vying for the same patch of the North Sea as BP (LON: BP).

The pair are at loggerheads over an area around 40 miles off the Yorkshire coast, with each wanting to use it for their respective projects.

Copenhagen-listed Orsted intends to build its 180-turbine Hornsea Four wind project on the site.

But BP says the development would impede its ability to monitor the subsurface Endurance reservoir.

© Atkinson, David James (CHAPPLE)
The Endurance reservoir could be used to store carbon emissions produce in Humber and Teesside.

The basin will be the backbone of the East Coast Cluster, a major CCS scheme that secured ‘Track 1’ government backing in 2021.

Discussion between the two companies, as well as seabed mangers, have been ongoing for around two years now.

And according to reports, the issue may be about to come to a head, with the UK Government due to give final sign off for Hornsea Four imminently.

A problem that will only grow

Speaking at Global Underwater Hub’s Subsea Expo in Aberdeen, Mr Sykes said: “As offshore wind grows, and carbon storage grows, the challenge of coexistence only grows with it.

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber
Benj Sykes speaking at the Subsea Expo plenary session.

“There is a massive opportunity here for technology to give us some solutions, and we’re working to find out how we do some of the subsea works, in a way that allows for coexistence. It is a big opportunity, but it’s super urgent right now.”

Industry regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is due to divulge the winners of its carbon storage licensing round process in the coming months.

A total of 26 bids were lodged across 13 blocks, as the UK tries to bolster its CCS capacity in support of its net zero by 2050 target.

NSTA driving the carbon storage side

There is a long way to go until stores are up and running though, with the NSTA creating a ‘new ventures’ division in order to propel the process along.

It is headed up by Andy Brooks, who told Subsea Expo: “We’re stewarding the government’s Track 1 projects, as well as the reserve cluster of Acorn in Scotland.

“We’re doing all we can; these are very complicated projects to get going. We haven’t even drilled an exploration well for one of the stores yet, but we’re hoping that will happen in the not too distant future.

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber
Andy Brooks, NSTA new ventures director.

“The NSTA is working across all the different regulators and users of the marine environment, so it’s an exciting time. Ultimately, in order to be able to meet the ambitious targets that government set out, we will need about 100 stores of CO2. We need to do more, and keep working on that.”

He added: “It’s not just carbon, there’s also the hydrogen piece, so we’re looking at storage of all descriptions – it’s an integrated picture. It’s early days, but it’s a very exciting time.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts