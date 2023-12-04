NSTA consults on new levy to fund carbon storage management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

NSTA consults on new levy to fund carbon storage management

By Andrew Dykes
04/12/2023, 3:59 pm
© Supplied by NSTAenergy security bill
The NSTA launched a carbon storage licensing round this year.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has mooted plans for a new industry levy to help fund its oversight of the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector.

As part of a consultation launched on Monday the regulator is seeking views on “potential principles, design and timing of a possible future levy” that could be enacted to help its management of the UK’s carbon dioxide stores.

While the call remains an “early evidence-gathering exercise” at this stage, the NSTA says it is necessary to help inform its thinking around how the industry could move towards a “user pays” model for the services it provides in the long term.

It suggests those services should be funded by the sector once it is on “a more established and self-sustaining footing.”

The result could mirror the petroleum levy, which is paid by the oil and gas sector and used to fund the management of exploration and production licences and asset stewardship, with additional fees charged for specific services.

Explaining the approach, the consultation notes that the amount of work undertaken by the NSTA in carbon storage has increased, and it is now responsible for some 27 licences currently held by industry. Further preparations to train staff to assess carbon storage permit applications are also in progress, which are required to support CO2 injection.

That includes oversight this year of the country’s first storage licensing round, in which 21 permits were dished out to 14 firms.

The NSTA has said that as many as 100 storage sites could be needed to meet the requirements for reaching net zero.

“The NSTA does charge fees for some aspects of this work – such as processing applications for licences and permits – but such fees can only cover the direct costs of providing those services,” it notes.

“Wider costs, including some of those around stewardship activity, guidance and process development, policy and regulatory coordination, are not covered by those fees, but are instead predominantly funded by government.”

Several options for levy design are considered, ranging from a single levy rate for all storage licences, to different rates depending on the category of licence holder.

Other options include a combined single levy for petroleum and carbon storage licences, or a levy based on acreage or amount of carbon dioxide stored.

The department is seeking input on all of the approaches.

The timeline for enacting any policy depends on “careful analysis” and a range of factors, the NSTA notes, including how well established UK CCS policy and regulatory frameworks become, and how well established the wider industry is.

The call for evidence was launched on 4 December 2023 and will remain open until 26 January 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts