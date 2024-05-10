UK considers delaying some carbon capture projects as costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

UK considers delaying some carbon capture projects as costs soar

By Bloomberg
10/05/2024, 10:02 am
Drax Power Station near Selby, North Yorkshire.
Drax Power Station near Selby, North Yorkshire.

The UK is considering delaying support for some carbon capture projects until after this year as costs rise for the fledgling technology that’s critical to the country’s climate goals.

The government is still committed to backing a roll-out of projects that will trap CO2 from industrial sites and store it under the sea. But the first major stage could be smaller than previously planned, with some projects potentially delayed, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in 2023 committed as much as £20 billion ($25 billion) over the next two decades to fund the development of carbon capture and storage installations. But inflation and higher borrowing costs mean the projects are now expected to be billions of pounds more expensive, the people said.

Britain’s carbon capture plans are based on a regional cluster system, where groups of projects in industrial areas will share infrastructure to transport emissions to storage sites. The government is prioritizing two such clusters — the East Coast Cluster in the northeast of England and Hynet in the northwest — with eight projects in total.

The UK is working to finalize negotiations on the support mechanism so that businesses can make final investment decisions this year for the first round of major projects, meaning they could start operating by the end of the decade. That would put the country at the forefront of the business, following major investments in nations such as Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The projects most likely to be delayed are those that are at less developed planning stages than others, the people said. Those sites could still receive backing at a later date, they said.

The government has strict criteria on affordability that need to be met before it will make an investment decision.

The UK is committed to carbon capture and the plan remains to take the first final investment decisions this year, a spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said. Projects are at different levels of technical and commercial maturity, and it’s not appropriate to comment further on commercial talks, they said.

