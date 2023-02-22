Shell said to work with Lazard on home energy retail unit sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Shell said to work with Lazard on home energy retail unit sale

By Bloomberg
22/02/2023, 7:16 am
© BloombergShell executive committee
A Shell logo outside a Royal Dutch Shell Plc gas station in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Shell is working with US investment bank Lazard Ltd. to evaluate options including a sale of its European retail gas and power business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The London-based oil and gas giant could still opt to keep the unit, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

A representative for Shell declined to comment on working with Lazard but noted that Shell announced a strategic review in January of its home energy retail business in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

“No decisions have yet been taken on the way forward and our priority remains to ensure our customers in those countries continue to receive a reliable and affordable energy supply, and to provide support for customers who are struggling with the cost of energy and wider cost of living pressures,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We intend to provide an update on the outcome of the review, which is likely to take a number of months, in due course.”

A representative for Lazard declined to comment.

Shell is seeking to offload the money-losing unit following a year of record profits, after soaring energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year sent the British retail energy sector into a crisis. It marks a significant reversal for Shell, which had planned to become a major household power supplier as Europe’s economy shifts increasingly to electricity and moves to rapidly cut carbon emissions.

In Britain, Shell has become one of the biggest home energy suppliers, with nearly 5% of the market for power and gas, according to data from energy regulator Ofgem. Its customer unit swelled last year as it added hundreds of thousands of new accounts from rivals that went out of business amid soaring prices.

To help deal with last year’s record volatility, Shell’s British power and gas retail unit required £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) of financial backing from its parent company. The year before it lost £100 million, according to a filing.

Sky News earlier reported news of Lazard’s appointment.

