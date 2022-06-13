Hydrogen at risk of being the great missed opportunity, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Hydrogen at risk of being the great missed opportunity, report warns

Governments must make “urgent, significant” policy interventions to ensure hydrogen opportunities don’t fade, a report has warned.
By Hamish Penman
14/06/2022, 12:01 am
© ShutterstockHydrogen missed opportunity report

While it is accepted that hydrogen has a “crucial role” in decarbonising the world’s energy system, DNV says uptake will be too slow.

In Hydrogen Forecast to 2050, the technical advisory firm predicts the amount of hydrogen in the energy mix will be only 0.5% in 2030, and 5% in 2050.

But if the targets of the Paris Agreement are to be met, uptake would need to triple to meet 15% of energy demand by mid-century.

Remi Eriksen, group president and chief executive of DNV, said: “Hydrogen is essential to decarbonize sectors that cannot be electrified, like aviation, maritime, and high-heat manufacturing and should therefore be prioritized for these sectors.

“Policies do not match hydrogen’s importance. They will also need to support the scaling of renewable energy generation and carbon capture and storage as crucial elements in producing low-carbon hydrogen.”

© Supplied by DNV
Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV. Supplied by DNV Date; Unknown

According to the new report, green hydrogen – produced by splitting hydrogen from water using electrolysers – will be the dominant form of production by the middle of the century, accounting for 72% of output.

This will require a surplus of renewable energy, to power an electrolyser capacity of 3,100 gigawatts – more than twice the total installed generation capacity of solar and wind today.

Meanwhile, blue hydrogen – produced from natural gas with emissions captured – has a greater role to play in the shorter term.

Its competitiveness is expected to reduce as renewable energy capacity increases and prices drop.

Global spend on producing hydrogen for energy purposes from now until 2050 is expected to be £5.6 trillion.

An additional £148 million will be spent on hydrogen pipelines and £436bn on building and operating ammonia terminals, according to DNV’s forecasts.

Cost considerations will lead to more than 50% of hydrogen pipelines globally being repurposed from natural gas pipelines.

The superfuel will be transported by pipelines up to medium distances within and between countries, but not between continents.

Global hydrogen trade will also be limited by the high cost of liquefying the fuel for ship transport and the low energy density of hydrogen.

Ammonia, a derivative of the element, is expected to be traded globally as it is more stable and easier to transport.

Mr Eriksen said: “Scaling hydrogen value chains will require managing safety risk and public acceptance, as well as employing policies to make hydrogen projects competitive and bankable. We need to plan at the level of energy systems, enabling societies to embrace the urgent decarbonisation opportunities presented by hydrogen.”

