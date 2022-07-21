Acorn developers ‘nervous’ over further delays to Track 2 timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Acorn developers ‘nervous’ over further delays to Track 2 timeline

The developers of the Acorn project say they hope the scheme can be online by 2027 but are wary of further delays to government support packages, as ministers met this week to discuss decarbonisation efforts.
By Andrew Dykes
21/07/2022, 6:30 am
© Supplied by StoreggaMinister of state Greg Hands meets with industry representatives to discuss carbon capture and storage.. House of Commons, London.
Questioned by MPs on Monday a representative for Storegga, one of the firms behind the project, said its goal of generating first hydrogen by 2027 “doesn’t allow much time for further delays,” as the scheme awaits further news on essential government funding.

Linking carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen schemes in the northeast, Acorn is a key component of the Scottish Cluster, a major infrastructure bid backed by the likes of Shell, ETZ Ltd, Wood, Storegga and Ineos.

The project was passed over for so-called “Track 1” CCS funding last year, in favour of rival bids from the East Coast Cluster and HyNet, which are now aimed at being operational by the middle of this decade.

Acorn – currently on the “reserve” list – is believed to be a top choice for the upcoming “Track 2” process, but key backers are concerned that any delays will set the sector back considerably.

The comments were made during a Scottish Affairs Committee evidence-gathering session held on Monday, in which experts including SSE, Scottish Power, Storegga and the Royal Society of Edinburgh offered insight into the state of the Scottish hydrogen sector.

Responding to a question from Aberdeen Conservative MP Andrew Bowie as to what the decision meant for the project, Storegga hydrogen commercial specialist, Sarah Potts said the Acorn backers were “very disappointed” not secure Track 1 status and that “being a reserve cluster meant a significant amount of timing uncertainty in terms of how the project progresses.”

“Uncertainty is never good for investment decisions when you’re talking about significant amounts of investment.”

However, she reaffirmed that the developers were “very keen to progress.”

“We’re very ambitious in terms of the time frame that we’d like to kind of be on stream by, and therefore we are moving ahead with our plans across all of the different modules,” she continued.

© Supplied by Acorn
The Acorn CCS project

Questioned as to the demand for hydrogen in Scotland, Ms Potts said Acorn had received over 800MW worth of interest from potential end users and customers in the region ahead of its Track 1 bid.

While the project is still hopeful of securing further funding via the future Track 1 reserve and Track 2 processes, she said the developer was “nervous” about the Track 2 timeline and the potential for further delays.

“We are very supportive of the government ambition to get after developing CCS clusters and bring them on stream in 2030 and we’re very much aligned with that ambition, although we would clearly like it to be going faster,” she added.

“We are still hopeful that with even with Track 2, we can still deliver first hydrogen in 2027. It is a tight timeline and it really doesn’t allow us allow much time for further delays.”

Monday’s session was followed up by a separate roundtable on Tuesday hosted by MP for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, and attended by the heads of Storegga, SSE Thermal and INEOS FPS, as well as minister of state for energy Greg Hands and Norwegian and German representatives.

This session pressed the value of the North Sea as a carbon storage resource, and its ability to support wider industrial decarbonisation.

Mr Hands voiced his support for the Scottish Cluster in particular, noting: “We are committed to making the UK a world-leader in carbon capture, and it was great to meet with industry today to discuss how we can work together to make this happen.

“This will be vital to reducing emissions, along with increasing our reliance on clean, homegrown power, and we are determined to further develop this promising sector, to bring in investment into the UK, and support new jobs across the country.”

Mr Hands told Energy Voice in April that the government intended to provide an update on the Track 2 process later this year.

During the roundtable, SNP MP Stephen Flynn also offered to develop a cross-party letter of support for the Acorn Project that will be sent to the Treasury to make the case for “enhanced pace of delivery” for the Acorn Project, through a relaxation of permits and regulations.

