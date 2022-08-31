CIP reaches close on €3bn clean hydrogen fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

CIP reaches close on €3bn clean hydrogen fund

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has reached final close on the world’s largest clean hydrogen fund.
By Andrew Dykes
31/08/2022, 12:00 pm
© Supplied by YaraFile photo of Yara ammonia plant at Heroya. Porsgrunn, Norway.
File photo of Yara ammonia plant at Heroya. Porsgrunn, Norway.

The CI Energy Transition Fund I (CI ETF I) was oversubscribed and closed at the hard cap of €3 billion (£2.58bn), making it “the largest dedicated clean hydrogen fund globally” according to the Danish fund manager.

Investors spanned the Nordics (roughly 25% of commitments), Europe (45%), Asia-Pacific (20%) and North America (10%) with approximately a 50/50 split between existing investors in CIP funds and new investors.

The fund is set to invest in various clean infrastructure, including industrial scale Power-to-X projects, with a focus on greenfield projects in the OECD. CIP said it would be targeting solutions to help the decarbonization of sectors such as agriculture, aviation, shipping and steel production through the use of green fuels and feedstock and CO2-free fertilizers.

CIP said this enables institutional investors to participate in the decarbonisation of these so-called “hard to abate” industries.

Once the portfolio is de-risked, bankable projects are expected to have core infrastructure characteristics, including long term offtake contracts.

A final investment decision (FID) has already been taken on one investment and ownership secured for several other industrial-scale, developmental Power-to-X projects.

Projects across Western Europe (Denmark, Norway, Spain, Portugal), South America (Chile), and Australia are expected to produce green hydrogen, green ammonia, and sustainable aviation fuel based on GW scale renewable energy production and electrolysis capacity.

“Solutions such as Power-to-X will be key for countries and industries to take the next big leap within reaching the commitments of the Paris agreement and achieving energy independence. As an industry pioneer and one of the global market leaders in greenfield renewable infrastructure investments, CIP is uniquely positioned to invest in this segment,” noted managing partner Jakob Baruël Poulsen.

CIP’s investor base currently comprises around 65 institutional investors, primarily pension funds, life insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, and family offices.

The infrastructure investment group has commitments across solar, on- and offshore wind and other energy sectors, and has secured rights to build new projects in the recent ScotWind leasing round, and offshore New York.

“We are very pleased to welcome a prominent group of existing and new institutional investors to CI ETF I and are delighted that investors share our confidence in and appetite for clean energy infrastructure projects and invest alongside CIP in the next phase of the energy transition,” Mr Poulsen added.

