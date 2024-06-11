Glastonbury site hosts ‘world-first’ clean hydrogen production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Glastonbury site hosts ‘world-first’ clean hydrogen production

By Mark Selby
11/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by LevidianLevidian LOOP technology
Levidian’s LOOP technology will enable the Glastonbury farm to capture the carbon from biomethane and turn it into super-material graphene and green hydrogen.

In a small step toward realising the decarbonising potential of hydrogen, developer Hexla and British climate tech firm Levidian have announced a world-first example of carbon-negative hydrogen production at Worthy Farm in Somerset – home to the world-famous Glastonbury Festival.

Worthy Farm currently produces its own power using an anaerobic digestion plant that turns thousands of tonnes of cow slurry and waste silage into renewable energy.

Levidian’s unique LOOP technology will enable the farm to capture the carbon from biomethane produced during this process and turn it into super-material graphene and green hydrogen, for use in electricity generation via the existing combined heat and power plant.

The installation is expected to deliver a saving of up to 25 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent each year, while the graphene will be sold as an additive to boost the performance of products such as batteries, concrete and plastics.

© Supplied by Levidian
Image: Levidian

“The Worthy Farm project is a great example of innovation within the agricultural sector and an important showcase of the vast flexibility and potential of our technology in decarbonising hard-to-abate industries, while unlocking new revenue streams,” said Levidian CEO John Hartley.

Additionally, Hexla is providing funding to support the development of an industrial-scale unit that will deliver low-cost clean hydrogen over the lifetime of the plant as a result of the production of high-quality graphene.

Under a separate agreement, Hexla will become a global deployment partner for the LOOP technology with plans to deliver up to 300 units that will drive down the emission of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of carbon per year.

Green push

The announcement represents a step forward for the hydrogen industry as it continues to look for ways to scale up production sufficiently to become a credible, sustainable part of the future energy landscape.

Long touted as a promising source of clean energy, the hydrogen sector has struggled to bring down its costs enough to entice large-scale industrial emitters to switch away from cheaper fossil fuel options.

Earlier this month, concerns were raised that there will not be enough green hydrogen to fill the Net Zero Technology Centre’s (NZTC) pipeline from Scotland to Europe without greater support.

Nevertheless, a swathe of green hydrogen schemes across the UK are set to benefit from £2 billion in government funding, announced in late 2023, unlocking hundreds of jobs and millions more in investment.

The hydrogen allocation round (HAR1) scheme will see suppliers receive a guaranteed price from the government for the hydrogen they supply via the Hydrogen Production Business Model, which will start to be paid once projects become operational.

