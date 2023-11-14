Getech joins white hydrogen hunt in Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

Getech joins white hydrogen hunt in Africa

HyAfrica carried out fieldwork in Morocco and South Africa earlier this year. The group reported “very promising” results in Ain Bni Matha and Mpumalanga respectively, detecting multiple hydrogen seeps.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/11/2023, 3:31 pm Updated: 14/11/2023, 3:31 pm
Sunrise over Erg Chebbi dunes, Merzouga, Morocco
Getech has signed up to work with Germany’s LIAG on exploring and developing natural hydrogen in Africa.

The company said it aimed to research natural hydrogen in Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa and Togo. Natural hydrogen is sometimes known as white, or gold, hydrogen.

LIAG is part of the HyAfrica consortium, which has begun a three-year project. Getech will provide geophysical research, it said. In particular, it will work on potential fields data, machine learning capabilities and geoscience expertise.

“Natural hydrogen is an emerging clean energy resource” said Getech chief business development officer Max Brouwers.

“We’re excited to work with highly respected academic institutions on this important research with the aim of combining our unique data and expertise with the latest artificial intelligence techniques to discover commercial accumulations of natural hydrogen to help drive the energy transition.”

Working on this, Getech said, would allow the company to broaden its insight into natural hydrogen and strengthen its position in the area.

Dr. Rodolfo Christiansen, project scientist at LIAG, said, Getech and LIAG would work together to “take a more precise approach in identifying viable hydrogen resources, aligning well with our commitment to renewable energy research across Africa”.

HyAfrica carried out fieldwork in Morocco and South Africa earlier this year. The group reported “very promising” results in Ain Bni Matha and Mpumalanga respectively, detecting multiple hydrogen seeps.

Naturally produced hydrogen is flowing in Mali, where water drilling in the 1980s discovered a hydrogen reservoir. A well in Bourakebougou has been producing hydrogen since 2012, providing local electricity generation.

Exploration is also under way for hydrogen in Australia.

