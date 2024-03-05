Amazon-backed hydrogen firm raises €500 million to ramp up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Amazon-backed hydrogen firm raises €500 million to ramp up

Dresden-based Sunfire manufactures two kinds of hydrogen electrolysers.
By Bloomberg
05/03/2024, 3:58 pm
© Sunfire GmbHSunfire headquarters in Dresden, Germany.
German green hydrogen company Sunfire GmbH raised over €500 million (£427m) to further its development of technology that may be key to Europe’s climate goals.

The funding includes €215 million (£183m) of new equity, along with a €100 million (£85m) loan from the European Investment Bank and a grant of €200 million (£171m) to fuel the company’s growth in the coming years. That will be key to its investments in manufacturing and technological improvements that will help its green hydrogen technology compete with fossil fuel alternatives.

“With this new capital, we are uniquely positioned to further accelerate our company’s growth and industrialization plans to meet the fast-growing demand for electrolysis technologies,” said Nils Aldag, Sunfire’s chief executive officer.

The company brought in funds from new investors, including a division of the Liechtenstein royal family’s LGT Group and Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte, and existing investors, such as the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund and Planet First Partners.

Sunfire hydrogen electrolysers

Hydrogen is seen as a potential solution to cut fossil fuels from industrial processes like steel making and chemicals production, as well as a way to store renewable electricity as a gas to burn later in power plants without producing planet-warming emissions. When made via electrolysis, a process that uses electricity to separate hydrogen from water, the system can be entirely green. But it’s also much more expensive today than the fossil fuel alternatives and will need generous government subsidies to scale up.

Sunfire offers two kinds of electrolyzers: older technology in pressurized alkaline model and newer technology in high-temperature solid oxide electrolysis. About half of the funds raised will go to developing technology to make the hydrogen they produce more affordable, Aldag said in an interview. The company will also scale up manufacturing, with plans to have 1 gigawatt of production of its alkaline model by the end of the year and 500 megawatts of the solid oxide device by 2027.

While alkaline machines dominate projects today, the solid-oxide technology could be key to reducing costs. Those machines operate at high temperatures, which allows them to consume less electrical energy. That benefit will allow Sunfire to compete directly in the coming years with fossil fuels, according to Andreea Constantinescu, managing partner at Planet First Ventures, a €450 million climate tech fund formed by Frédéric de Mévius, the founder of investment firm Verlinvest.

“From a European Union perspective, an industrial strategy perspective, it’s becoming increasingly evident that hydrogen continues to be anchoring this EU approach to decarbonization,” Constantinescu said. Sunfire is “on a very clear pathway to becoming commercially viable.”

