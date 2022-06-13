First Hydrogen appoints chief financial officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

First Hydrogen appoints chief financial officer

First Hydrogen has appointed its first chief financial officer, signifying further growth for the automotive and energy company.
By Hamish Penman
13/06/2022, 4:00 pm
© Shutterstock / Alexander KirchBP Ineos First Hydrogen

Carlo Alberto D’Amicis joins the firm from RHI Magnesita, a global leader in refractories with annual revenue of €2.5 billion.

During his time at the London-listed firm he led a 120-person global finance team situated in over 15 countries as a senior finance executive.

Prior to that, Mr D’Amicis was a senior finance executive for Magnesita where he helped the business toward the successful merger with RHI and the subsequent IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

Mr D’Amicis has also held senior management positions at PwC and KPMG, and is a certified accountant and a certified public auditor in the Italian Public Register.

He said: “I am proud and excited to be joining First Hydrogen as Chief Financial Officer. With carbon neutrality becoming one of the world’s most urgent missions, First Hydrogen will play a key role in decarbonizing the transport industry. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking and game-changing company with a truly talented international team fully committed to the development of a more sustainable future. I am excited and privileged to start this new journey and help First Hydrogen build the path toward a zero-emission value chain.”

Nick Wrigley, chairman at First Hydrogen, said: “Carlo’s appointment signifies further growth for First Hydrogen as the company goes to the next stage in its development. We are at an exciting point where our first hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator vehicles will start testing in the next few months and we are establishing our first green hydrogen production sites in the UK. At the same time, government and investor attention is on hydrogen as part of the solution to the global carbon challenge. Carlo has great experience in leading multinational companies and will support us to take the company further in its mission to secure a zero-emission future.”

