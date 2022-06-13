First Hydrogen appoints chief financial officer

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

First Hydrogen has appointed its first chief financial officer, signifying further growth for the automotive and energy company.

Carlo Alberto D’Amicis joins the firm from RHI Magnesita, a global leader in refractories with annual revenue of €2.5 billion.

During his time at the London-listed firm he led a 120-person global finance team situated in over 15 countries as a senior finance executive.

Prior to that, Mr D’Amicis was a senior finance executive for Magnesita where he helped the business toward the successful merger with RHI and the subsequent IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

Mr D’Amicis has also held senior management positions at PwC and KPMG, and is a certified accountant and a certified public auditor in the Italian Public Register.

He said: “I am proud and excited to be joining First Hydrogen as Chief Financial Officer. With carbon neutrality becoming one of the world’s most urgent missions, First Hydrogen will play a key role in decarbonizing the transport industry. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking and game-changing company with a truly talented international team fully committed to the development of a more sustainable future. I am excited and privileged to start this new journey and help First Hydrogen build the path toward a zero-emission value chain.”

Nick Wrigley, chairman at First Hydrogen, said: “Carlo’s appointment signifies further growth for First Hydrogen as the company goes to the next stage in its development. We are at an exciting point where our first hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator vehicles will start testing in the next few months and we are establishing our first green hydrogen production sites in the UK. At the same time, government and investor attention is on hydrogen as part of the solution to the global carbon challenge. Carlo has great experience in leading multinational companies and will support us to take the company further in its mission to secure a zero-emission future.”