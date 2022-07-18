Johnson Matthey closing in on £60m UK hydrogen factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Johnson Matthey closing in on £60m UK hydrogen factory

FTSE 100 engineering firm Johnson Matthey (LON: JMAT) is nearing a deal to build a £60m hydrogen fuel cell factory in the UK, according to the Telegraph.
By Allister Thomas
18/07/2022, 7:24 am Updated: 18/07/2022, 7:26 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstockjohnson matthey hydrogen

The newspaper reports that the company is expected to announce a deal in coming days, driving a boom in the fuel being used in cars, buses and trains.

London-listed Johnson Matthey had no comment on the hydrogen plans.

The firm, over 200 years old with a market cap of £3.7bn, is expected to create hundreds of jobs at the hydrogen gigafactory, to be built at its existing site in Royston, Hertfordshire.

johnson matthey hydrogen

The Telegraph reports that it hopes to sell £200m of the technology by the end of the 2025 financial year.

Johnson Matthey is best known for making catalytic converters for cars and the new facility will make components for fuel cells which will generate electricity, which will in turn power a motor.

The firm pulled out of battery development last year in order to focus on hydrogen, having been in the process of a £200m investment.

It ultimately saw CEO Robert Macleod replaced by Liam Condon.

Hydrogen has applications in heavy goods transport, as well as a substitute for diesel in trains and ships.

The UK Government is also considering introducing a blend of hydrogen into Britain’s gas network to help decarbonise residential heating.

JMAT shares are up 9% over the last five days to £20.70.

 

