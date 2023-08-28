An ‘important milestone’: 17 hydrogen projects onto next stage of UK Gov subsidy scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

An ‘important milestone’: 17 hydrogen projects onto next stage of UK Gov subsidy scheme

We also take a deeper dive into the Scottish hydrogen projects that have made the cut.
By Hamish Penman
28/08/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergThe wheels are in motion on a raft of hydrogen projects after they were picked to progress to the next phase of a UK Gov subsidy scheme.

Progress is being made on a raft of hydrogen projects after they were picked to progress to the next phase of a UK Government subsidy support scheme.

Following due diligence work Westminster has invited 17 initiatives, totalling 262 megawatts (MW), into negotiations on funding under the Hydrogen Business Model (HMB) process.

They include projects from the likes of BP (LON: BP), which has hailed the passing of “another important milestone”, and Storegga, which says the move is an “encouraging step”.

Others, like ERM Dolphyn’s commercial scale demonstrator, previously slated for off the Aberdeen coast, opted to duck out of the competition.

gigastack hydrogen

HBM

Slated for award in the fourth quarter of 2023, HBM is a subsidy aiming to support projects targeting first operation in 2025.

It’s aimed to help get 10GW of low carbon hydrogen generation by 2030 going in the UK, with the first 1GW in construction or operational by 2025.

Underpinning the process is the UK Government’s target of having 10 GW of low carbon hydrogen generation capacity by the end of the decade.

Amongst the schemes to have been invited to the next stage of negotiations is the Cromarty Hydrogen Project from Storegga, the driving force behind the Acorn CCS cluster.

© Supplied by Storegga/Scottish Po
Cromarty Hydrogen Project. -. Supplied by Storegga/Scottish Power Date; Unknown

It is being developed with ScottishPower and aims to decarbonise Scotland’s whisky sector, with a potential capacity equivalent to the 29 MW Beinn Tharsuinn wind farm north of Alness.

Long-term production has the potential rise to 110,000kg of green hydrogen a day, for delivery to distilleries and other industrial and transport sectors in the region.

Sarah Potts, Storegga’s hydrogen managing director, said: “This week’s announcement is an encouraging step for Cromarty, and we remain optimistic about moving towards a government contract in the next stage of HAR1.

“Storegga is building a pipeline of electrolytic hydrogen projects providing clean energy to industry which supports the UK’s hydrogen strategy for generating clean-burning fuel to transition the industrial and transport sectors while delivering jobs and positive economic impacts through new employment opportunities and investments across the UK.”

Also to have made the cut is BP’s HyGreen Teesside, on course to be “one of the UK’s biggest green hydrogen facilities”.

bp adnoc h2teesside © Supplied by BP
The Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside, where BP is working on plans for the UK’s biggest hydrogen project.

With a planned start-up date of 2026, the projects is initially targeting 80 MW of production, with potential further growth to up to 500 MW by 2030.

Matt Williamson, UK head of hydrogen at BP said: “We’re excited to have passed another important milestone towards the development of this ground-breaking project. HyGreen Teesside has the potential to help transform energy use, the economy and skills in the region. At bp, we’re backing hydrogen to help Teesside and the UK decarbonise its industry and mobility.”

Another round of the HMB process is due to launch Q4 of this year, with awards of up to 750MW of capacity in early 2025.

Projects not included in the first round, or those that didn’t apply, are being encouraged to consider submitting bids.

Of the 17 projects that were picked, four are located in Scotland, including Storegga’s Cromarty venture.

We have a look at the other three below.

The Scottish schemes

Gordonbush Hydrogen

With one of the largest renewables project pipelines in the UK, it won’t be long before SSE Renewables has green energy to burn.

Naturally the group is looking at turning some of its excess power into hydrogen, specifically at its 100 MW Gordonbush onshore wind farm in Sutherland.

Gordonbush wind farm.

Gordonbush Hydrogen plans to demonstrate the value of co-locating low carbon fuel production at existing renewables sites.

Final refinements to the project are being made ahead of the submission of a planning application to the Highland Council.

If developed, the Gordonbush Hydrogen facility could produce up to 1,300 tonnes of green hydrogen annually in an electrolyser unit.

It could then be used as a clean alternative to petrol, diesel or natural gas to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors such as industry, transport and manufacturing.

Green Hydrogen 1

Renewable energy supplier Octopus Energy announced plans to team up with developer RES to invest in hydrogen in the UK.

The pair are forging ahead with three separate projects – one apiece in Wales, England and Scotland – all of which have been invited into negotiations.

The wheels are in motion on a raft of hydrogen projects after they were picked to progress to the next phase of a UK Gov subsidy scheme. © Supplied by RES
Visual of RES’ Garreg Lwyd wind farm. Supplied by RES

By the end of the decade the partnership plans to invest some £3bn to allows industrial businesses to switch to green hydrogen, at no extra cost to the companies themselves.

Detail on Green Hydrogen One – the name given by the government to Octopus and RES’s Scottish project – is currently scant, but both companies already have a solid footing north of the border.

Whitelee Green Hydrogen Facility

Scotland’s largest onshore wind farm seems like a logical place to put a green hydrogen electrolyser, and ScottishPower is looking to do just that.

The proposed 20 MW Whitelee Green Hydrogen Facility also involves ITM Power and BOC, and previously secured cash through BEIS Energy Innovation Portfolio.

The wheels are in motion on a raft of hydrogen projects after they were picked to progress to the next phase of a UK Gov subsidy scheme. © Supplied by ScottishPower
Whitelee wind farm.

Once operational the plant, which will also source energy from solar and energy storage, will be capable of providing enough zero-emission fuel for 550 buses to travel from Glasgow to Edinburgh and back again each day.

An application for the Whitelee Green Hydrogen Facility was lodged with East Ayrshire Council in April 2021.

