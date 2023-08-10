Administrators called in for Edinburgh tidal firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Administrators called in for Edinburgh tidal firm

By Andrew Dykes
10/08/2023, 11:24 am Updated: 10/08/2023, 11:26 am
Sustainable Marine deploying its PLAT-I system off Nova Scotia. Canada. 2022
Sustainable Marine deploying its PLAT-I system off Nova Scotia. Canada. 2022

Tidal developer Sustainable Marine Energy (SME) has been placed into administration, driven in part by the failure of its Canadian arm earlier this year.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which develops tidal energy systems, was placed into administration on Wednesday.

Energy Voice understands around 3 UK employees were made redundant as a result of the decision to cease trading.

Founded in 2012, SME develops renewable energy solutions, mainly in the form of tidal energy systems for island and coastal communities with the goal of providing cleaner and more sustainable power. It hosts offices in Spay, Germany, and Dartmouth in Nova Scotia.

Chief amongst its innovations is the floating in-stream tidal PLAT-I platform, variants of which have been deployed off the west coast of Scotland and in Canada.

Last June SME’s Canadian subsidiary successfully powered up an array in the Bay of Fundy, in Nova Scotia, making it the first to deliver in-stream tidal power to the grid in Canada.

The PLAT-I platform used six turbines mounted on its stern which used the flow of tidal waters to produce electricity.

At the time it said the 420kW PLAT-I 6.4 unit would eventually be re-located to the FORCE demonstration site in the Minas Passage to form part of the world’s first floating tidal energy array as part of the ‘Pempa’q Project’.

© Supplied by Sustainable Marine
The ‘next-gen platform’ formed part of Sustainable Marine’s goal to develop the world’s first floating tidal array.

However, in May this year the Canadian business was placed into an insolvency process due to permitting issues with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), which resulted in the suspension of its operations in Canada.

Last year SME also sold its anchoring and mooring business, Swift Anchors, to a newly formed subsidiary of its largest shareholder and partner SCHOTTEL. The sale saw a number of staff transferred to the new subsidiary, according to annual filings submitted with Companies House.

Graeme Bain and Donald McNaught, of accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael, have now been appointed as joint administrators.

Mr Bain, a restructuring director at the firm, said: “SME has been a leading developer of tidal energy solutions for several years and had demonstrated the value of that development through the successful implementation of its innovative PLAT-I platform in Canada.

“The difficult decision was made by the UK-based company to enter administration due to the impact caused by the recent insolvency of its Canadian subsidiary in May.

“In conjunction with our energy, infrastructure and sustainability team of sector experts, an assessment of the potential future viability of the current Canadian project will be undertaken and, with the potential for the application of its technology in other parts of the world, interest will also be sought for the company’s intellectual property in due course.”

It marks another disappointment for the marine energy sector, which has seen its fair share of growing pains with the high-profile collapse of firms such as Pelamis and Aquamarine power.

However further support – such as ring-fenced funding offered as part of the Contracts for Difference scheme – and the success of companies such as Orbital Marine Power suggest there is still cause for optimism.

It comes in the same the week that Crown Estate Scotland launched an ‘in-depth survey’ of the sector as it considers future site leasing opportunities.

