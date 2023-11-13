Mocean Energy raises £2.2m in new equity as it receives 500K grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Mocean Energy raises £2.2m in new equity as it receives 500K grant

Pre-existing shareholder have awarded cash to Mocean Energy as new investors join in awarding a £500,000 grant.
By Ryan Duff
13/11/2023, 9:31 am
© Supplied by Mocean/ Colin KeldieMocean Energy Blue X wave energy project off the coast of Orkney
Mocean Energy Blue X in operation at at EMEC Scapa Flow wave energy test site. EMEC Orkney.

The firm behind the Blue X wave energy converter off Orkney, Mocean Energy, has raised £2.2 million in new equity in addition to being awarded a £500,000 grant.

The cash was awarded to “drive the commercialisation of its wave energy technologies,” the firm says.

The grant came from by existing investors Equity Gap, Scottish Enterprise and Old College Capital, the University of Edinburgh’s venture investment fund, and new shareholders Katapult Ocean and MOL PLUS, the corporate venture capital arm of listed Japanese shipping conglomerate MOL.

Jane Martin, managing director of innovation and investment at Scottish Enterprise, commented: “This funding package is a great example of the public and private sectors working together to unlock investment in renewable energy.

“The projects it supports are crucially important. One can completely transform the way power is provided to remote, energy intensive subsea equipment, while the other addresses the need for reliable, low-cost renewable energy at scale.

“Combined, they have the potential to play an important role in the internationally competitive green energy industry that’s emerging right here in Scotland.”

Renewables for Subsea Power © Supplied by Mocean Energy
Mocean Energy’s wave energy system ahead of it being installed of Orkney.

Mocean also secured a £499,500 Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund grant, targeted specifically at the detailed design, build and testing of key subsystems for their small-scale Blue Star wave energy machine.

The firm says that the cash will drive further research and development into its large-scale Blue Horizon technology, which was recently awarded £3.2 million by the EU-backed EuropeWave programme.

“This new equity investment is significant for Mocean Energy – not just in the quantum invested, but in the additional strengths and specialist expertise our new shareholders bring,” said Mocean Energy managing director and co-founder Cameron McNatt.

He added: “The coming years will be crucial to Mocean Energy, and as we scale up we need to take on board all of the learnings from our current Renewables for Subsea Power project and draw on the experience of our partners and new investors.

“I am extremely grateful to our existing shareholders who have invested again in this round, to Scottish Enterprise and to MOL PLUS and Katapult Ocean for joining us on this exciting journey.”

