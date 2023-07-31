Thai energy giant invests in Orkney wave power subsea project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Thai energy giant invests in Orkney wave power subsea project

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
31/07/2023, 10:47 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Mocean EnergyPttep Scottish wave power
Mocean Energy's Blue X prototype at EMEC in Orkney.

Thailand’s state energy company has invested in a Scottish project aiming to prove the viability of powering subsea assets with wave energy.

PTTEP joins Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) project leads Mocean Energy and Verlume as a consortium partner, alongside Baker Hughes, Serica Energy, Harbour Energy, Transmark Subsea, and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

The energy giant will be given access to all data and results of the test programme, which is taking place at a site a couple of miles east of Orkney.

PTTEP (BKK:PTTEP) will also be able to offer input to test plans and will be provided with a feasibility assessment of the use of RSP technology at a location of its choice.

Bundit Pattanasak, senior vice president, technology management division from PTTEP said: “We are pleased to be joining this collaborative venture at such an exciting moment where we can learn lessons alongside our new partners and also share in the project’s success.

“PTTEP is committed to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions goal in 2050 and one of the initiatives is to maximize the use of renewable energy in our operations. We can see the potential of the RSP project that will support us to achieve the decarbonization target.”

The £2 million demonstrator initiative has connected the Blue X wave energy converter – built by Edinburgh’s Mocean – with a Halo underwater battery developed by Aberdeen’s Verlume.

The fully operational project aims to show how green technologies can be combined to provide reliable low carbon power and communications to subsea equipment.

In doing so the partners are hoping to provide a cost-effective alternative to umbilical cables, which are carbon intensive with long lead times to procure and install.

© Supplied by Mocean Energy
Representatives from PTTEP alongside other project partners in June.

“This inward investment underlines the international interest in the potential of our combined technologies,” said Ian Crossland, commercial director at Mocean Energy.

“Scotland has a long track record in subsea excellence and is the global leader in wave technology development, and we are delighted that PTTEP has decided to come on board.”

Andy Martin, chief commercial officer at Verlume added: “The Renewables for Subsea Power project is a solution which can help decarbonise operations in many locations across the world and the further expansion of the project consortium is a concrete example of international demand.

“We look forward to receiving PTTEP’s input and insights and to working closely with them alongside the consortium members to further explore our energy transition enabling technologies.”

The Orkney deployment is the third phase of the RSP project.

wave energy machine orkney © Supplied by Mocean
Blue X began its test phase in mid-June 2021 and completed 154 days at sea.

In 2021, the consortium invested £1.6m into phase two of the programme, allowing for the integration of the core technologies in an onshore test environment at Verlume’s Aberdeen base.

That same year Mocean’s Blue X prototype underwent a programme of rigorous at-sea testing at the European Marine Energy Centre’s Scapa Flow test site in Orkney.

Mhairi Begg, technology manager at NZTC said: “We are excited to have PTTEP join the consortium. This inward investment demonstrates the international potential of the technology and marks a significant moment in the project’s success. The consortium is a prime example of how global collaboration can advance green technologies and foster technology deployment.”

