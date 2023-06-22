Final turbine installed at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

An error occurred. Please try again.

It is a momentous day for Scotland’s renewables sector after the last turbine was installed at the country’s largest wind farm.

Developer SSE Renewables announced on Thursday that the 114th, and final, unit has been fitted at Seagreen, around 14 miles from the Angus coast.

Work is still ongoing to fully energise the wind farm, with 76 of the Vestas V164-10.0 megawatt (MW) turbines currently operational.

Once fully operational, Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and the world’s deepest fixed bottom development.

It will be capable of generating around 5,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy annually – enough clean and sustainable electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

Installation of the final turbine comes hot on the heels of the completion of the foundation jacket installation campaign.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

John Hill, Seagreen’s Project Director, said: “This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved in the project. The teams, including Vestas, operator of the Orca, Cadeler and our wind turbine marshalling team at Port of Nigg should be proud of what they have achieved. We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter array cabling works.

“The project has already brought benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and once fully operational in summer 2023, it will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s and the UK’s net zero targets.”

Seagreen is a joint venture between French supermajor TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) and SSE Renewables, with the latter leading the development and construction – it will also operate the wind farm once completed.

Seaway7, the renewables arm of Subsea 7, installed the final foundation at the project in April, concluding its 18-month installation campaign.

First power was achieved from Seagreen in August, with the offshore wind farm expected to enter commercial operation later this year.