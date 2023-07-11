Several offshore wind FIDs planned for 2023 ‘look more at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Several offshore wind FIDs planned for 2023 ‘look more at risk’

Orsted's £8bn Hornsea Three wind farm is a prime example, and a number of others globally have been "re-shuffled and refocused."
By Allister Thomas
11/07/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 11/07/2023, 10:02 am
A chunk of the potential offshore wind projects around the world taking key FIDs this year are looking at risk, an analyst has said.

Some 30-32 gigawatts of development remain in the potential pipeline for final investment decisions this year, said Westwood Global.

However, at a webinar last week, head of Energy Transition at Westwood, David Linden, said “a chunk of that is starting to look more at risk”.

There’s already been strong FIDs through the first half of 2023 – some 9.4GW – across China, Taiwan and Europe.

But there have been a series of recent cancellations and pushbacks, including in the UK.

In March, Orsted (CPH: ORSTED) warned that the £8bn Hornsea Three wind farm is at risk without tax breaks.

The Danish developer cited the recent Electricity Generators Levy imposed by the UK Government, which means construction and financing are no longer viable on previously-agreed terms.

“That’s a significant one,” said Linden.

“Floating took a gigawatt blow when Trollvind was put on hold.

“And North America was expected to make a significant contribution globally this year, but now several projects are looking to be amended or renegotiate their routes to market.”

Westwood highlighted several examples in North America, including Shell and Ocean Winds’ JV terminating PPAs for the SouthCoast development.

In June, Equinor and BP also sought revised financial arrangements for their New York projects Empire Wind and Beacon Wind.

Elsewhere, Shell is considering the sale of its Eolfi French floating wind unit.

“There are some cracks beginning to show. Projects are being reassessed, portfolios being reshuffled and re-focused,” said Linden.

A “glimmer of hope” came in recent days when Orsted’s Ocean Wind One project in New Jersey received federal approval.

Key offshore wind FIDs to look out for

Westwood set out a series of key FIDs to look out for this year – Hornsea Three in Q4 is among them.

In the UK, that includes the 72-turbine Inch Cape wind farm planned for 10 miles off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

The 1GW project, expected for FID is Q3, is owned by an equal joint venture between Ireland’s ESB and Edinburgh-based Red Rock Power – the latter firm being owned by China’s SDIC.

ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia Three, a 1.4GW development 42 miles east of the Suffolk coast is another FID to watch, also expected in Q3.

Once operational, expected in 2026, the 95-turbine development will generate enough green power for more than 1.3m homes.

