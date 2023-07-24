Ørsted sells £700m stake in London Array offshore wind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Ørsted sells £700m stake in London Array offshore wind project

By Andrew Dykes
24/07/2023, 11:29 am Updated: 24/07/2023, 3:32 pm
© Supplied by RWEThe London Array offshore wind farm.
The London Array offshore wind farm.

Danish wind developer Ørsted has sold its remaining stake in the London Array offshore wind scheme off the Kent coast.

Ørsted (CPH:ORSTED) announced on Monday that it had signed an agreement with asset manager Schroders Greencoat to divest its remaining 25% minority stake in the wind farm, in a deal worth £717 million.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of July.

Located in the Thames Estuary, London Array has a total installed capacity of 630MW and entered commercial operation in 2013. A landmark development in the sector, it was the largest such project in the world until it was overtaken in 2018 by the 659MW Walney Extension.

Ørsted originally owned 50% of the project and divested an initial 25% to Quebec’s CDPQ in 2014.

The group’s exit leaves the roster of shareholders comprised of RWE (30%), Masdar (20%), CDPQ (25%) and now Shroders Greencoat (25%).

Ørsted confirmed it does not hold the operations and maintenance (O&M) responsibility at the scheme given its minority interest, and said it considered the asset “non-strategic” in its market filing.

Ørsted CFO Daniel Lerup commented: “We’re very pleased to have found a strong new owner for our remaining minority interest in London Array.

“We continue to see significant appetite for offshore wind as an asset class, and with this divestment, we continue our unrivalled track record of efficiently recycling capital to help fund our DKK475 billion investment programme towards 2030.

“Ørsted remains committed to the UK offshore wind market and will continue to make significant investments in the country’s green transformation both onshore- and offshore.”

The group reiterated that it remains “the largest player” in UK offshore wind, with more than 5 GW of capacity in operation.

Its development pipeline includes the 2.8 GW Hornsea 3 – the world’s single largest offshore wind farm – and the Hornsea 4 project which received consent in mid-July.

However, it has said the recent Electricity Generators Levy imposed by the UK Government, mean construction and financing for the former scheme are no longer viable on previously-agreed terms.

The warning comes as a number of potential offshore wind projects around the world set to make key FIDs this year are looking at risk.

