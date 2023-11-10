Cairn Risk signs MoU to support Japan’s offshore wind sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Cairn Risk signs MoU to support Japan’s offshore wind sector

By Ryan Duff
10/11/2023, 11:23 am
© Supplied by Cairn RiskHOM meets Glasgow's Cairn Risk.
HOM meets Glasgow's Cairn Risk.

Scotland’s Cairn Risk Consulting and Horizon Ocean Management have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to assess risks in the Japanese offshore wind market.

The Glasgow-based firm works on identifying the risks associated with energy transition technology, such as wind turbines and solar panels.

Cairn Risk will be working with the subsidiary joint venture between Mitsui and Hokutaku to offer a range of services that will ensure offshore wind farms are conceived, developed, built, operated, maintained and decommissioned in a way that protects people and the environment.

Tom Semple, director at Cairn Risk, said: “From our experience in the highly regulated industries such as Oil and Gas and helping OEMs and developers globally we believe a local collaboration partner in Japan will help share the experience that the team has gained from collective decades of working in offshore wind.”

Cairn Risk is currently delivering risk and safety consultancy services to two major wind turbine manufacturers and nine major offshore wind projects.

The firm is supporting over 15GW of renewable energy projects across a range of clean energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind, hydrogen, solar and battery storage.

Horizon Ocean Management (HOM) was formed in 2021 by Japanese conglomerate Mitsui and Hokutaku, the country’s leading wind turbine maintenance company, while the Glasgow firm opened its doors last year.

Mr Semple added: “We look forward to supporting Japan with its wind deployment vision and collaborating with HOM to build long-term relationships.

“Everyone at Cairn Risk feels privileged to be working with some great organisations across the world, including HOM. We are extremely proud to be playing our part in helping deliver the clean energy projects that are vital in delivering the safe transition to net zero.”

Cairn Risk is looking to bring the lessons it has learned in Europe to Japan, something that HOM sees as important for the country’s future in offshore wind.

Nobuyuki Takagi, managing director of HOM, commented: “The European offshore wind supply chain has a wealth of marine and subsea experience via its long history in sectors such as Oil and Gas. In order to realise Japan’s offshore wind deployment vision, we believe that learning from and working with the leading companies in these more advanced markets will develop and improve Japanese competence, ultimately helping to establish middle to long-term local capability.

“Cairn Risk’s experience and know-how will bring significant value for risk management of the project from early phase which is key for offshore wind projects, so we are delighted to be collaborating with them here in Japan.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts