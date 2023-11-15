Salamander floating wind farm to launch second public consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Salamander floating wind farm to launch second public consultation

By Ryan Duff
15/11/2023, 6:35 am
© Supplied by Woodsalamander floating wind
A map of the Salamander area off Peterhead

The team behind the upcoming Salamander floating offshore wind project is holding a second series of public consultation events in Peterhead this month.

The first round of consultation events took place in June and following feedback from the local community the joint venture partners behind Salamander, have revised plans.

The in-person consultation events will take place from 10 am to 7 pm on Tuesday 21 November at Balmoor Stadium in Peterhead, and from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday 22 November at Crimond Medical and Community Hub.

The consultation will also be open virtually via the Salamander website between Monday 20 November and Sunday 3 December.

During the consultation, local residents will be invited to review the updated plans for the offshore wind project set to be developed around 21 miles off the coast of Peterhead.

With plans to begin construction in 2027, the Salamander floating offshore wind project aims to deliver 100 MW when fully operational.

The team behind it say that Salamander can serve as a “stepping stone” for large-scale floating offshore wind projects coming to Scotland in the future.

It has been designed to give Scottish companies the opportunity to roll out new technologies at commercial scale, before they prepare to expand their operations, says the project team.

Hugh Yendole, project development director for Salamander said: “The feedback provided by the Peterhead and Crimond communities in our initial round of consultations was incredibly valuable.

“Not only did it allow us to address concerns at an early stage, but also identify local companies who are keen to be part of the project and recognise the incredible opportunity it will create for the northeast of Scotland.

“We now want to show residents we have listened to and incorporated their thoughts into our planning and will keep local companies and people at the heart of this crucial development.

“Scotland’s decarbonisation targets are quickly approaching and Salamander can play a key role in ensuring we are prepared.”

Salamander is a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7.

