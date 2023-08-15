Ørsted exec picked to lead Salamander floating wind scheme

Offshore wind ‘heavy hitter’ Hugh Yendole has been appointed as project development director for a major floating scheme off Peterhead.

The consortium behind the 100-MW floating wind project – comprised of Danish wind developer Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 – announced Mr Yendole’s appointment on Monday.

The project – to be built around 20 miles off the northeast town – secured an award in March as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG). Previously a joint venture between Simply Blue and Subsea 7, Ørsted took an 80% majority share in the project last April.

With over 25 years’ experience in the wind industry, Mr Yendole has played a crucial role in some of the most significant offshore and onshore developments across the UK, Europe and the US.

Notable examples include Ørsted’s London Array, Burbo and Walney Extensions, and Hornsea, in roles that have involved senior positions in project development, engineering, asset and technology management.

He joins the project team from within Ørsted itself, where he remains employed, and has spent 12 years across various key roles, most recently as director and asset manager for Ørsted’s west coast UK offshore wind farms.

Starting at the end of summer 2023, he will now oversee the overarching delivery of the project, managing commercial negotiations and developing stakeholder relationships.

“I’m really looking forward to heading Salamander. It is a pioneering stepping-stone project ushering in an exciting new era of possibilities for green energy generation. It’s a privilege to be joining the talented team already supporting this revolutionary project,” Mr Yendole said.

“Salamander provides a fantastic opportunity to show that floating offshore wind can significantly contribute to the UK’s energy mix, help us meet the net zero targets set by the Scottish and UK governments, and build a UK-focused supply chain. The ongoing efforts from the Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 teams prove that collaboration is essential to successfully driving windfarm projects from start to finish.”

He takes over oversight of the project from Simply Blue’s Huw Bell who has until now acted as a caretaker manager for the project and will remain on board to oversee its delivery.

The developers have previously said they intend for the scheme be up and running as early as 2028, and in doing so provide insights and help establish best practices for future commercial scale developments in Scottish waters, ahead of the larger-scale ScotWind buildout.