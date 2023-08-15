Ørsted exec picked to lead Salamander floating wind scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ørsted exec picked to lead Salamander floating wind scheme

By Andrew Dykes
15/08/2023, 3:01 pm
© Supplied by SalamanderSalamander project director Hugh Yendole.
Salamander project director Hugh Yendole.

Offshore wind ‘heavy hitter’ Hugh Yendole has been appointed as project development director for a major floating scheme off Peterhead.

The consortium behind the 100-MW floating wind project – comprised of Danish wind developer Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 – announced Mr Yendole’s appointment on Monday.

The project – to be built around 20 miles off the northeast town – secured an award in March as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG). Previously a joint venture between Simply Blue and Subsea 7, Ørsted took an 80% majority share in the project last April.

With over 25 years’ experience in the wind industry, Mr Yendole has played a crucial role in some of the most significant offshore and onshore developments across the UK, Europe and the US.

Notable examples include Ørsted’s London Array, Burbo and Walney Extensions, and Hornsea, in roles that have involved senior positions in project development, engineering, asset and technology management.

salamander floating wind © Supplied by Wood
A map of the Salamander area off Peterhead

He joins the project team from within Ørsted itself, where he remains employed, and has spent 12 years across various key roles, most recently as director and asset manager for Ørsted’s west coast UK offshore wind farms.

Starting at the end of summer 2023, he will now oversee the overarching delivery of the project, managing commercial negotiations and developing stakeholder relationships.

“I’m really looking forward to heading Salamander. It is a pioneering stepping-stone project ushering in an exciting new era of possibilities for green energy generation. It’s a privilege to be joining the talented team already supporting this revolutionary project,” Mr Yendole said.

“Salamander provides a fantastic opportunity to show that floating offshore wind can significantly contribute to the UK’s energy mix, help us meet the net zero targets set by the Scottish and UK governments, and build a UK-focused supply chain. The ongoing efforts from the Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 teams prove that collaboration is essential to successfully driving windfarm projects from start to finish.”

He takes over oversight of the project from Simply Blue’s Huw Bell who has until now acted as a caretaker manager for the project and will remain on board to oversee its delivery.

The developers have previously said they intend for the scheme be up and running as early as 2028, and in doing so provide insights and help establish best practices for future commercial scale developments in Scottish waters, ahead of the larger-scale ScotWind buildout.

