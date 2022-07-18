Going, going, gone: Mainstream, Actis strike Lekela sale deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Africa

Going, going, gone: Mainstream, Actis strike Lekela sale deal

Mainstream Renewable Power and Actis have struck a deal to sell Lekela Power to Infinity Group and Africa Finance Corp. (AFC).
By Ed Reed
18/07/2022, 12:32 pm
Mainstream Renewable Power and Actis have struck a deal to sell Lekela Power to Infinity Group and Africa Finance Corp. (AFC).

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Bloomberg, in June, reported Lekela was valued at around $1.8 billion.

Lekela began in 2015 and has more than 1 GW of wind power in Egypt, Senegal and South Africa.

Actis has a 60% stake in LEkela, while Mainstream Renewable Power Africa Holdings has the remaining 40%.

The statement said the sale “reflects the successful culmination of the parties’ partnership strategy for Lekela”. This follows a “comprehensive value creation approach”.

Actis partner and head of energy infrastructure Lucy Heintz said Lekela was in a strong position. The company is ready for “its next phase of growth as an acknowledged sustainability leader supplying much-needed clean energy to communities across Africa, building on our Net Zero commitment”.

Lekela has five wind farms in South Africa, with 624 MW. It also has one in Egypt with 252 MW and one in Senegal with 159 MW. It is working on development plans in Ghana, Senegal and Egypt.

Big vision

Mainstream CEO Mary Quaney said the company had a vision of a world driven by renewable energy. “Together with our strategic shareholders Aker Horizons and Mitsui, we are well positioned to lead and truly accelerate the transition to renewables in South Africa, across the African continent and in markets globally.”

AFC president Samaila Zubairu said it was working to build a renewable energy platform of 3 GW.

“We are focused on reducing Africa’s massive energy deficit through expanding the quantum of electricity using the various energy sources available throughout the continent,” Zubairu said. “Working together with our partner, Infinity, we aim to more than double the capacity of our joint operating assets over the next 4 years, which stands at 1.4 GW after the Lekela acquisition.”

Infinity CEO and co-founder Nayer Fouad described the acquisition as a key milestone. “It not only becomes the largest such acquisition in the history of the continent but also signifies the continuous growth and expansion of Infinity’s efforts to create a sustainable supply of clean green energy.”

Infinity is a joint venture of Infinity Energy and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar.

