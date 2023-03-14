Red Rocket orders Vestas turbines for Cape projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Africa

Red Rocket orders Vestas turbines for Cape projects

14/03/2023, 10:11 am
South Africa’s Red Rocket has ordered 373 MW of turbines from Vestas Mediterranean, for three wind farms.

Vestas will supply and install 64 of its V150-4.5 MW wind turbines. The contract also covers 12 V163-4.5 MW and five V162-6.2 MW turbines. The company will service the wind farms via a 15-year management agreement.

Red Rocket has ordered the turbines for its Brandvalley, Rietkloof and Wolf wind parks, in Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

“Red Rocket has been investing and supporting South Africa’s electricity crisis for more than a decade”, said the company CEO Matteo Brambilla. It has a portfolio of more than 1,000 MW of wind, hydro and solar projects under development, in construction or in operation.

“The projects will bring a 740-million-rand [$40.5mn] community investment over 20 years through local social projects. The wind farms will start operating in 2024,” Brambilla said.

Vestas reported the order was the first globally for its V163-4.5 MW turbine. The company said this had an 18% increase in the area it sweeps. The turbine’s high capacity factor provides 10% more power than the V150-4.5 MW, it said, depending on specific conditions.

It has more power at lower wind speeds, the company said. This improves predictability of generation, providing benefits to the grid – and the country.

“I would like to thank Red Rocket for the trust they have placed in Vestas’ latest evolution of technology,” said Vestas sales senior director Malte Meyer.

The three different wind turbines show “we are able to enhance the customer business case through optimising the layout on each wind project site”, Meyer said. “We firmly believe that our partnership can make a significant contribution to a more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy mix in South Africa.”

Time to REIPPPP

Red Rocket won the three wind farm projects in Round 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP). The company won 364 MW of the total 1,608 MW of onshore wind awarded.

The government made the Round 5 awards in October 2021. Red Rocket reached financial close on the plans in November 2022. Absa and Standard Bank were mandated lead arrangers for the project financing.

Brandvalley and Rietkloof are in the Western Cape, while Wolf is in the Eastern Cape.

Red Rocket is the leader of a consortium, which also includes African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) through its IDEAS Fund, H1 Holdings, Jade-Sky Energy and local community trusts.

Vestas has installed, or is installing, 1.3 GW of capacity in South Africa’s wind market. The country has set a target of producing 17.7 GW of power from wind by 2030.

In December 2022, Red Rocket won 440 MW of solar projects in Round 6 of the REIPPP.

