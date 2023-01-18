Masdar, AD Ports make Kazakhstan moves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Masdar, AD Ports make Kazakhstan moves

The first phase of the plan is for a 500 MW wind power project, possibly including battery storage.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/01/2023, 1:49 pm
Masdar has signed an agreement to develop 1 GW of wind power in Kazakhstan, while AD Ports has signed on to work with KazMunayGas on new Caspian Sea infrastructure. Picture shows; Eni's Kazakh wind farm / Masdar CEO Al Ramahi celebrates the wind farm deal. Kazakhstan / Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Eni / Masdar Date; 18/01/2023

Masdar has signed an agreement to develop 1 GW of wind power in Kazakhstan, while AD Ports has signed on to work with KazMunayGas on new Caspian Sea infrastructure.

Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s state-backed clean power producer, said it would work on the wind plan with the Kazakh Ministry of Energy and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF). The Abu Dhabi company CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi signed the deal with Kazakhstan Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov and KIDF CEO Nurlan Zhakupov.

The first phase of the plan is for a 500 MW wind power project, possibly including battery storage.

Picture shows; Eni’s Kazakh wind farm Supplied by Eni

Al Ramahi said Masdar already had a strong presence in Central Asia. “By leveraging our experience of the region, we aim to deliver a world-class wind plant that will support Kazakhstan’s energy transition and advancement of its net zero ambitions”, he said.

The agreements were signed during the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

Kazakhstan intends to reach net zero by 2060. It aims to boost renewable power generation to 10% by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

KIDF was established to reduce risk for foreign investors, Zhakupov said. The company works through project co-financing, the official continued.

Other investors have come to Kazakhstan, attracted by the wind resource. TotalEnergies said in December 2022 that it would work on the 1 GW Mirny project. This would also have a proposed 600 MWh battery storage system.

Eni, meanwhile, has brought online two wind farm projects in Kazakhstan, using turbines capable of generating 4.8 MW each.

Offshore plans

AD Ports has also announced a new deal in Kazakhstan. The Abu Dhabi-listed company signed a deal with Kazakhstan’s state-owned KazMunayGas and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry.

The deals focus on the development of a marine fleet and coastal infrastructure in the Caspian and Black Seas, it said.

AD Ports struck a deal in December with a KazMunayGas subsidiary, Kazmortransflot (KMTF).

The new deal with KazMunayGas involves work to develop a fleet of shallow-water vessels to support work in the Caspian Sea. It also covers the development of a tanker fleet to export Kazakh crude. AD Ports also mentioned potential participation in bulk cargo transportation and training.

The MoU with the ministry gives AD Ports scope to develop trade and transport routes through Kazakhstan, it said. This could involve “developing port and logistics facilities as well as enhancing the national maritime fleet”.

