SSE forms joint venture with Equis to bid for Victoria offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Australasia

SSE forms joint venture with Equis to bid for Victoria offshore wind

By Andrew Dykes
05/04/2023, 2:37 pm
© SSEnet zero transmission charging
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm

SSE Renewables has formed a consortium with developer Equis to bid for rights in an upcoming offshore wind auction off southeastern Australia.

SSE announced this week that the 50/50 venture would bid for a feasibility license to expedite the development, construction, and operation of an offshore wind farm in the country’s first federally licenced offshore wind zone at Gippsland, near the state of Victoria.

SSE and Equis said they have already identified target areas in which they intend to apply for a feasibility licence and are working together on the required due diligence work ahead of a bid submission this month.

The Bass Strait off Gippsland was formally confirmed in December as Australia’s first offshore wind zone. The strait, and the strong grid across Gippsland and the La Trobe Valley, mean the area has the potential to support more than 10GW of year-round wind energy generation, the government said.

The zoned area itself covers about 15,000 square kilometres offshore, and runs from Lakes Entrance in the east to south of Wilsons Promontory in the west.

It comes as the country now looks to deliver on newly set offshore wind targets, under which Victoria will aiming to build 2 GW of offshore generation by 2032, 4GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035 and 9GW by 2040.

The state’s coastline having full potential to support 13 GW of capacity by 2050.

Several other projects, including the 1.5GW Seadragon, 2.2GW Star of the South and 2.5GW Great Eastern schemes, are also in development off the state.

Should the SSE-Equis venture secure a licence, the former company will be responsible for the EPC, operations, and maintenance of the offshore wind project, while Equis will handle development, including the power network connection, approvals and environmental requirements, community and stakeholder engagement, offtake and government licensing and financing requirements.

“SSE is carefully targeting opportunities to expand its pipeline internationally. Australia and the State of Victoria are at a very early stage of developing their offshore wind potential and SSE sees the Gippsland tender as a good opportunity to bring its capabilities to help deliver it,” said the firm’s head of international business development Vincent Clausse.

“We are delighted to partner with Equis on this application, combining our track record in offshore wind and their local presence and renewables development experience.”

Equis managing director David Russell added: “Equis has been a leading renewable energy developer in Australia and the Asia Pacific for the last decade, including offshore wind generation. SSE is the first-choice partner of offshore wind developers and owners globally and complements Equis’ development expertise, all of which will be fundamental for completing projects in Australia in the highly constrained and competitive offshore wind global market.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts