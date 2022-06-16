Equinor and Technip Energies form floating wind partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Equinor and Technip Energies form floating wind partnership

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has formed a new floating wind strategic collaboration with engineering firm Technip Energies.
By Hamish Penman
16/06/2022, 3:22 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ole Arild LarsenEquinor Technip Energies floating wind
Hywind Tampen turbines in Gulen, Norway. Supplied by Ole Arild Larsen

Together the companies will develop floating wind steel semi-substructures that aim to accelerate technology development and drive down costs.

By teaming up at an early design phase, Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) and Technip Energies aim to unlock value from leveraging complementary skills in technology and fabrication.

Equinor is already a leading developer of floating offshore wind, and is behind the world’s first commercial development, Hywind Scotland near Peterhead.

Mette Ottoy, chief procurement officer, Equinor, said: “We see longer-term collaboration from an early phase as the next step within floating offshore wind development. This will also enable us to identify and create opportunities for the local supply chain in the markets where we are present.”

Beate Myking, senior vice president for renewables solutions in Equinor, said: “We’re excited about our collaboration with Technip Energies, which allows us to further leverage and develop our floating toolbox to customize locally adapted industrial solutions for future floating offshore wind projects.”

Floating wind allows developers to place turbines further out to sea, where wind speeds are stronger and more consistent.

There is a great deal of expectation on the technology, with around 80% of the world’s wind resources located in deep waters.

Currently floating wind is currently more expensive than fixed bottom though, and there is still a way to go for it to reach commerciability.

From building the world’s first floating turbine, Hywind Demo, to Hywind Scotland, Equinor reduced the cost per megawatt by 70%.

With Hywind Tampen, which will be the world’s largest floating wind farm located off the coast of Norway, costs have been further reduced by 40%.

“We have already started to see early signs of value creation from this way of working in our early-phase floating wind projects in Southern Brittany in France and Firefly in South Korea,” says Ms Myking.

“We believe partnering is an essential step to reach net-zero. We are proud to enter this strategic partnership with Equinor, a long-lasting client with which we share a common vision and commitment: create a low-carbon future, said Laure Mandrou, senior vice president carbon-free solutions business line of Technip Energies.

