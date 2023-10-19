EU aims to counter China by bolstering wind energy industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

EU aims to counter China by bolstering wind energy industry

By Bloomberg
19/10/2023, 7:03 am
© BloombergIberdrola first half earnings
Wind turbines at the Martin de la Jara wind farm, operated by Iberdrola SA, during sunrise in the Martin de la Jara district of Sevilla, Spain, on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The European Union will pledge to prop up its wind industry in the face of toughening global competition, supply-chain bottlenecks and financing concerns to ensure that the bloc can meet ambitious climate and sustainable growth plans.

The European Commission will look to improve access to EU financing, speed up permitting and overhaul the way countries conduct auctions to provide renewable energy so they take into account factors beyond cost, such as cyber-resilience and carbon content of new wind farms, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg.

The executive branch will vow to closely monitor possible unfair trade practices that benefit foreign manufacturers, including close scrutiny of potential subsidies for wind-related products imported into the 27-nation bloc.

While Europe’s wind industry is a world leader, its policymakers are wary of increasing pressure from China, an important supplier of raw materials and components and an increasingly serious competitor.

EU says Chinese companies increasingly competitive

With prices on average 20% lower than those of European and US counterparts, backed sometimes by attractive deferred payments, the role of Chinese companies abroad has been increasing steadily, the Commission said.

“All evidence put forward by the industry in terms of possible unfair practices will be thoroughly investigated by the Commission,” according to the draft.

Europe is trying to accelerate its shift to a climate-neutral economy and boost energy security against a backdrop of higher prices and weak growth.

© Bloomberg
Wind turbines and solar panels in Liaoning Province. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

But policymakers want to prevent those efforts from boosting sales by foreign producers from countries such as China.

The EU’s trade balance with the Asian country in the sector reached a record deficit of 462 million euros ($488 million) last year, according to the Commission.

In its action plan for wind energy to be unveiled on Oct. 24, the EU executive branch will also encourage the industry to submit further evidence of foreign distorting subsidies.

The concern is that the sector’s stature may slip, similar to how solar panel manufacturers lost out to China more than a decade ago.

The bloc recently launched a probe into the Chinese electric vehicle sector.

EU scales up wind

The wind package comes as the EU looks to rapidly scale up renewables in its energy mix to at least 42.5% by the end of the decade — a task that has become more urgent after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused gas prices in the region to spike.

A separate plan for bolstering offshore renewable energy is also set to be published next week.

Even as the projections for European and global wind deployment are bright, the industry in the EU has been facing challenges.

All the largest turbine manufacturers reported significant losses in 2022. And the 16 gigawatts of new projects installed last year fell short of the 37 gigawatts per year needed to help achieve the EU’s 2030 target.

Measures in the plan will include:

  • Rolling out digitalisation of the permitting process across all member states and extension of an emergency regulation to accelerate permitting
  • Establishing an interactive EU digital platform where member states’ planning for auctions will be published
  • Overhauling auctions design to include a set of pre-qualification criteria relating to cyber-security, sustainability, and ability to deliver
  • Identifying cybersecurity risks with respect to wind energy installations and infrastructure
  • Expanding support for wind energy under the Innovation Fund by doubling the budget for financing clean technology manufacturing projects to 1.4 billion euro
  • Working with the European Investment Bank to deploy by the end of the year a dedicated instrument to counter-guarantee commercial banks’ credit exposures to key wind industry suppliers

The EU also plans to adopt next month an action plan for grids to help accelerate key cross-border electricity infrastructure projects.

